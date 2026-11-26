Atlanta Falcons How Falcons plan to get Bijan Robinson rolling, start faster on defense Five takeaways from Falcons’ coordinators availabilities. Share Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson rushes with the ball in the second half of a football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 5 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — If there’s an offensive coach he knows well, and if the opponent isn’t a team he’ll see again that season, Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich often reaches out after games with hopes of learning. Ulbrich wants to gauge the perception of his defense’s strengths, weaknesses and areas the other offense tried to attack schematically. “From those conversations, it’s not always a ton of stuff, but there’s always something that comes up where it’s like, ‘OK, that’s a different way to look at it,’” Ulbrich said Thursday. “That’s some good perspective and that’ll help us going forward.” Ulbrich’s postgame learning labs with opposing coaches is one thing we learned Thursday. Here’s five others from Ulbrich, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman before the Falcons (3-7) face the Vikings (7-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

Rees won’t always spend time on field with quarterbacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass during warm-ups before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Rees moved from the coaches booth to the field to call plays in Atlanta’s 35-13 loss to the Chiefs on Nov. 15. When the offense was off the field, Rees spent the majority of his day with Michael Penix Jr. on the team’s quarterback bench.

The move helped Rees speak directly with Penix, who previously heard Rees’ message through a middleman in quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt. But don’t think Rees moved down only to speak with Penix. He plans to be involved with other position groups, too, but the flow of Atlanta’s loss to Kansas City pushed Rees to give Penix more attention.

“That’s where I felt like I was needed in that game,” Rees said. “I don’t foresee that being like the holistic approach of being down on the field. I think what you can get with the players, get with the guys, certainly going down, talking to the O-line, giving them previews, giving the tight ends previews of what’s coming.

“I wanted to be around them and wanted to communicate with them, wanted to be able to bring the group together when it needs to.” Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday that Rees came over to the offensive linemen once or twice against the Chiefs. Rees, evidently, anticipates doing it more frequently in Minneapolis. Falcons recognize need to get ball in Robinson’s hands

Through the first four games of the Falcons’ season, running back Bijan Robinson rushed for 494 yards and averaged 5.8 yards per carry on 100 attempts. Over the past six games, Robinson has rushed for 457 yards on 100 attempts, averaging just under 4.6 yards per carry. How do the Falcons get Robinson rolling?

“Give him the ball,” Rees deadpanned. “He’s got to be a forefront for us. We try to get him involved in certain ways, maybe non-traditional ways, to get him the ball as teams have done a little bit extra to stop the run. “But I think as we stay on schedule, as we play complementary in both run and the pass, that helps continue to let him impact games.” Rees said the Falcons need to a better job of staying on schedule so they don’t get stuck in longer down and distances where they’re forced into more passing situations. That, in turn, makes running the ball an easier commitment and “helps tremendously” in regard to getting Robinson more involved.

Robinson had only seven carries in the first half against the Chiefs. The Falcons appear interested in flipping the script in Minnesota. “He’s not a guy that needs a ton of touches to get going,” Rees said. “So, we got to find our spots early to kind of get him into the flow, get him feeling good, get the group feeling good. And then when that happens and you’re able to set the tempo, set the way the game’s played, it allows him to be more involved.”

Falcons’ plan in case Hellams can’t play Atlanta Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams (23) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) during the first half of a football game against the Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) After trading star safety Jessie Bates III to the Jaguars on Nov. 9, the Falcons anointed DeMarcco Hellams as his replacement. Hellams led the team with 11 tackles in his first start, but he appears unlikely to make his second this weekend. Hellams didn’t participate in the Falcons’ first three practices this week because of a foot injury. “Obviously would love for ‘Marcco to go,” Ulbrich said, “and I was really excited, just in general, for his opportunity to start and play and put some real tape out there.” But if Hellams can’t play Sunday, the Falcons will use “a combination” of Jammie Robinson, who’s been with the team all season and was signed to the active roster Monday, and Sydney Brown, who’s spent much of this season as a nickel corner.

“Both of those guys have experience in our system, playing at that position,” Ulbrich said. “But If (Hellams) can’t go for whatever reason, Jammie and Sydney are both ready.” Falcons have addressed slow defensive starts In the first four games this season, Atlanta’s defense allowed only one score on its opponents’ opening drive. In the six games since, opponents have scored on their first possession each week. There have been four touchdowns and two field goals. Ulbrich acknowledged the opening script is always going to be challenging for the defense because the offense comes out throwing “some haymakers” and “unique stuff that’s not necessarily part of their package.” It’s hard to prepare for, Ulbrich said. But the Falcons also recognize they need to play, and execute, better. Ulbrich added Atlanta’s defense could open games with some non-traditional calls, too. No matter, the Falcons have identified their slow defensive starts as problematic and have started working to fix it.

Falcons players have taken it upon themselves to do a breakdown at the start of every practice period. They collect their thoughts, create positive energy and cohesiveness and form the thought of, “This is the start of the game,” Ulbrich said. “So, it has been addressed, and the players have continued to address it on their own,” Ulbrich said. “We’ve got to do a better job, and that’s better coaching, that’s better playing, execution, everything else in between. “And not to ever make excuses, but there have been some really good opponents that are good openers — they’re just traditionally really good opening teams.” Moody is ‘all about the work’ The Falcons have a period during practice each day called “The Firebirds,” where players are allotted time to get in additional work. It would be easy, Aukerman says, for new kicker Jake Moody — in his second game week with the team — to merely do the things he’s supposed to do.