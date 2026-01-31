Falcons Logo
Report: Falcons hire Alex Van Pelt as quarterbacks coach

Former Rams senior offensive assistant was a prolific passer in college and worked with new coach Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland.
The Patriots have hired former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, pictured during a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on Aug. 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images/TNS)
By
54 minutes ago

Alex Van Pelt, who was the Rams’ senior offensive assistant last season, was hired as the Falcons quarterbacks coach on Saturday, according to NFL media.

Van Pelt, 55, played at Pittsburgh and broke Dan Marino’s passing yards, attempts and completion records in college, was on the Browns staff from 2020 to 2023 with new Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski.

He was the Patriots offensive coordinator in 2024.

He’s also been with the Bills (2006-09), Bucs (2010-11), Packers (2012-17) and Bengals (2018-19).

In addition, Michael Bearden was hired as a coaching fellow/offensive assistant. He was with the Browns last season as part of Cleveland’s Bill Willis Coaching Fellowship.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

