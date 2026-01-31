Report: Falcons hire Alex Van Pelt as quarterbacks coach

The Patriots have hired former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, pictured during a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on Aug. 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images/TNS)

Former Rams senior offensive assistant was a prolific passer in college and worked with new coach Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland.

Alex Van Pelt, who was the Rams’ senior offensive assistant last season, was hired as the Falcons quarterbacks coach on Saturday, according to NFL media.

Van Pelt, 55, played at Pittsburgh and broke Dan Marino’s passing yards, attempts and completion records in college, was on the Browns staff from 2020 to 2023 with new Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski.