Report: Falcons hire Alex Van Pelt as quarterbacks coach
Former Rams senior offensive assistant was a prolific passer in college and worked with new coach Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland.
The Patriots have hired former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, pictured during a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on Aug. 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images/TNS)
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
