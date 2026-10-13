Dream scenario: WNBA Finals home games will be played at State Farm Arena

The Dream will play Games 3 and 4 of the WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

The WNBA Finals will take center stage this week when the Atlanta Dream facing the Golden State Valkyries in the best-of-seven series.

The Dream will play Games 3 and 4 on their center stage, also, at State Farm Arena.

After scheduling conflicts emerged because of a Sombr concert and Hawks games at the arena, there was some concern the Dream would have to play their biggest games of the WNBA season at the smaller Gateway Center Arena, which has a basketball seating capacity of about 3,500.

State Farm Arena holds 17,000 and has hosted six Dream home games this season, which all sold out.