Dream scenario: WNBA Finals home games will be played at State Farm Arena

The WNBA Finals will take center stage this week when the Atlanta Dream facing the Golden State Valkyries in the best-of-seven series.
The Dream will play Games 3 and 4 on their center stage, also, at State Farm Arena.
After scheduling conflicts emerged because of a Sombr concert and Hawks games at the arena, there was some concern the Dream would have to play their biggest games of the WNBA season at the smaller Gateway Center Arena, which has a basketball seating capacity of about 3,500.
State Farm Arena holds 17,000 and has hosted six Dream home games this season, which all sold out.
Game 3 was moved to Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m., and the time for Game 4 was moved to 1 p.m. on Oct. 24 as part of a doubleheader, with the Hawks playing their regular-season home opener against the Houston Rockets at 8:30 p.m.
“Relocating Games 3 and 4 of the WNBA Finals from Gateway Center Arena to State Farm Arena was a complex undertaking that required extraordinary collaboration to navigate numerous challenges in a short time period,” the Dream said in a team statement. “The Dream is grateful to the Golden State Valkyries, the Hawks, the NBA, the WNBA, and both league’s broadcast partners. Without their focus and flexibility, this would not have happened.
“Ensuring that Games 3 and 4 of the Finals will be played at State Farm Arena is an important moment for the Dream’s players, fans, the organization and the city of Atlanta and is a testament to the extraordinary momentum of the team, women’s basketball and the growing impact of women’s sports.”
Where Game 6, if necessary, will be played on Oct. 29 still is unclear. The Hawks have a home game scheduled against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. Tentatively, Dream game is scheduled at 8 p.m.
Tickets for Games 3 and 4 will be on sale for the general public beginning Friday at 10 a.m. at atlantadream.com.