Dream drop Game 4 in failed comeback bid against Valkyries

The stakes have risen, and the Atlanta Dream must regroup after falling 67-62 to the Golden State Valkyries to even the WNBA Finals at two games apiece.
The Dream played uncharacteristically in the first half, missing key free throws, committing 14 turnovers, and allowing the Valkyries to build confidence at the line.
Atlanta started the game with a defensive clinic, drawing 10 total fouls in the first quarter, half in the first few minutes. Its offense, however, struggled to get shots up, which boosted Golden State’s momentum and helped it take a five-point lead (16-11) to end the quarter, forcing seven turnovers from the Dream.
The Valkyries built a 16-point lead to end the first half, scoring 26 points in the second quarter to the Dream’s 15.
The Dream continued to get to the free-throw line to cut the deficit and capitalize on the Valkyries’ missed shots, but struggled to finish at the rim throughout the contest.
In the second half, Atlanta limited turnovers and climbed back into contention, scoring 19 points to Golden State’s 12 in the third quarter.
Despite the constant whistles, the Dream tried to regain momentum after cutting their deficit near the end, but couldn’t take the lead to finish the job.
In the last four minutes of the third quarter, the Dream began to change the pace of the game and looked poised to make a run after a slow first half. Isobel Borlase’s 3-pointer cut the lead to just six points and shifted momentum for the home crowd.
Top performers
Dream
Rhyne Howard: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
Jordin Canada: 10 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
Isobel Borlase: 10 PTS, 2 REB
Angel Reese: 8 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
Naz Hillmon: 6 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
Vakyries
Gabby Williams: 17 PTS, 5 AST
Tiffany Hayes: 13 PTS, 5 REB
Veronica Burton: 13 PTS, 3 REB
Cecilia Zandalasini: 10 PTS, 1 REB
Highlight of the Game
Rhyne Howard’s block on Veronica Burton with 7:24 left in the first quarter kicked off the game, right before she hit a 3-pointer to take a 3-point lead after a slow scoring run.