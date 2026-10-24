Sports Dream drop Game 4 in failed comeback bid against Valkyries Share Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) and teammates talk on the court during Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals against the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

AJC By Micahya Costen – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 25 minutes ago

The stakes have risen, and the Atlanta Dream must regroup after falling 67-62 to the Golden State Valkyries to even the WNBA Finals at two games apiece. The Dream played uncharacteristically in the first half, missing key free throws, committing 14 turnovers, and allowing the Valkyries to build confidence at the line. Atlanta started the game with a defensive clinic, drawing 10 total fouls in the first quarter, half in the first few minutes. Its offense, however, struggled to get shots up, which boosted Golden State’s momentum and helped it take a five-point lead (16-11) to end the quarter, forcing seven turnovers from the Dream.

The Valkyries built a 16-point lead to end the first half, scoring 26 points in the second quarter to the Dream’s 15. The Dream continued to get to the free-throw line to cut the deficit and capitalize on the Valkyries’ missed shots, but struggled to finish at the rim throughout the contest. In the second half, Atlanta limited turnovers and climbed back into contention, scoring 19 points to Golden State’s 12 in the third quarter. Despite the constant whistles, the Dream tried to regain momentum after cutting their deficit near the end, but couldn’t take the lead to finish the job.

Key Moments

In the last four minutes of the third quarter, the Dream began to change the pace of the game and looked poised to make a run after a slow first half. Isobel Borlase’s 3-pointer cut the lead to just six points and shifted momentum for the home crowd. Top performers Dream Rhyne Howard: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST Jordin Canada: 10 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST Isobel Borlase: 10 PTS, 2 REB Angel Reese: 8 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST Naz Hillmon: 6 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST Vakyries Gabby Williams: 17 PTS, 5 AST Tiffany Hayes: 13 PTS, 5 REB