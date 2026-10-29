Sports Dream stay alive to force Game 7 of WNBA Finals Gray’s 23 points, Reese’s 15 points and 14 rebounds, help force first Game 7 in WNBA history. Share 1 / 27 Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada (3) drives against Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (22) during the second half of Game 6 of the WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Dream defeated the Golden State Valkyries 80-69. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

AJC By Micahya Costen – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 48 minutes ago

The season isn’t over yet. Adjusting to a 12:30 p.m. tipoff and a flight back from the West Coast, the Dream had all the fuel they needed to secure a strong 80-69 win against the Valkyries to force a Game 7. State Farm Arena was packed and ready to cheer on their Atlanta team for the season’s final home game. Facing elimination, the Dream knew it was win-or-go-home, and they jumped out early to try and make sure the latter would not happen. Related Story The larger meaning of WNBA’s scheduling dilemma for Dream-Valkyries in Finals The Dream took a 21-point lead in the first quarter and enjoyed a 25-point lead around the two-minute mark in the second. Shooting 53% from both the field and the 3-point line, the Dream’s offense was equally matched with their structured defense to hold the Valkyries below 26% from the field to end the half up 46-26.

The name of the game was to stay poised, keeping the momentum high and the score higher. Atlanta’s offense struggled a bit early in the second half, with Golden State outscoring Atlanta 21-17 in the third quarter. But in the fourth, the Dream were able to push through some foul calls to finally close out with a victory. The Dream will head to Golden State for the first Game 7 in the WNBA Finals to compete for the championship crown. Related Story Dream avoid elimination in WNBA Finals Game 6 against Valkyries Key Moments The moment the Dream stepped on the court, their demeanor shifted to protect their home court. And as the stats show, the Dream are undefeated whenever Angel Reese makes a 3-pointer.

Though the 25-point lead was enough cushion for the Dream to build on in the second quarter, a Reese 3-pointer with 2:11 left in the quarter and another halfway through the fourth quarter solidified the day’s outcome.

Another key was Allisha Gray. Her last two games weren’t off to great starts, but she came prepared in Game 6, shooting 5-of-7 from the 3-point line and getting a game-high three blocks to shut the Valkyries down, in addition to her team-high 23 points.

Top performers Dream Allisha Gray: 23 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks Rhyne Howard: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

Angel Reese: 15 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists Jordin Canada: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists Naz Hillmon: 7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists Valkyries Gabby Williams: 26 points, 3 rebounds Tiffany Hayes: 15 points, 3 rebounds Cecilia Zandalasini: 9 points, 1 rebound Veronica Burton: 8 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists Related Story Dream have to figure out Valkyries’ physicality Quotable “Yeah, honestly, I think it started with us being able to have a little players-only meeting before film and talking through things and getting our confidence back, getting our swagger back. And Naz (Hillmon) just really emphasized, ‘Remember who you are’ ... We needed the best of every single person tonight, and you could definitely see it. Everybody came out super confident. Anybody that got in, the people that were on the floor, it was just an effort that you just could see that they were the best. And I’m just really proud of this group, of the punch first that we emphasize. When we can punch first, we won every single game. So I’m just really proud of just how we came out tonight, and we have to make sure we continue that going into Ballhalla.” - Angel Reese on conversations heading into the game.