Angel Reese helps power Dream to franchise’s first WNBA Finals game win

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) reacts during the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA basketball finals against the Golden State Valkyries, Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, in San Francisco. (Justine Willard/AP)

The Dream return to State Farm Arena for Game 3 with an even series.

The Dream return to State Farm Arena for Game 3 with an even series.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Dream have won their first WNBA Finals game. They bounced back from their disappointing Game 1 loss to the Valkyries to take Game 2 decisively.

Behind a fiery night from forward Angel Reese, the Dream downed the Valkyries 79-65 on Monday night at Chase Center.

Quick stats: Reese became the youngest player to record 30 points and 15 rebounds in a WNBA playoff game. Allisha Gray had 18 points and 5 rebounds, while Jordin Canada had 13 points, 7 rebounds and 10 assists.

Key moment

With a full head of steam, Reese got downhill and finally got the better of Valkyries’ Kiah Stokes. The Valkyries post player has been a menace in the paint and has blocked or cut off several of the Dream’s looks at the rim.