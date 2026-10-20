Angel Reese helps power Dream to franchise’s first WNBA Finals game win

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Dream have won their first WNBA Finals game. They bounced back from their disappointing Game 1 loss to the Valkyries to take Game 2 decisively.
Behind a fiery night from forward Angel Reese, the Dream downed the Valkyries 79-65 on Monday night at Chase Center.
Quick stats: Reese became the youngest player to record 30 points and 15 rebounds in a WNBA playoff game. Allisha Gray had 18 points and 5 rebounds, while Jordin Canada had 13 points, 7 rebounds and 10 assists.
Key moment
With a full head of steam, Reese got downhill and finally got the better of Valkyries’ Kiah Stokes. The Valkyries post player has been a menace in the paint and has blocked or cut off several of the Dream’s looks at the rim.
But Reese took a running pass from Gray and didn’t miss a beat. She drove in from the right before gathering her step and going left. She went up and under for the layup, drew the foul and completed the three-point play.
Highlight play
The Dream dominated the third quarter, holding the Valkyries to just four points in the final 5:40 of the frame.
But Dream guard Jordin Canada put the exclamation point on the quarter that completely shifted the game in their favor.
With the clock winding down, Canada raced down the court, pulled up at the logo and put the shot up. It flew through the air as the clock wound down from 0.5 to 0.4 to 0.3, to 0.2, 0.1.
When the buzzer sounded and the clock read 0.0, the ball still hadn’t hit the net. It didn’t matter because Canada would get the Dream three points and a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Up next
The Dream return to State Farm Arena for Game 3 with an even series.