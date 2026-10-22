Sports Dominating Dream take Game 3 victory over Valkyries The Dream are two wins away from the franchise’s first WNBA title. Share Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard reacts after scoring during the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

AJC By Micahya Costen – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago

As soon as the Atlanta Dream stepped on the floor, they decided Game 3 was theirs to take. In an electric night in Atlanta, the Dream won 97-71 over the Golden State Valkyries to take a 2-1 lead in the WNBA Finals. The Dream now need two more wins to clinch their first championship title. At the start, Atlanta’s defense went full force, holding the Valkyries scoreless for the first five minutes and maintaining the lead throughout. Golden State almost seemed mentally defeated as soon as the ball tipped off. Its shots weren’t falling, and its defense looked weary under Atlanta’s offensive pressure.

The Dream ended the half up 46-40. When they returned, they kept their foot on the gas, converting 22 points off Golden State’s 15 turnovers, shooting 49.3% from the field and, most importantly, maintaining their defensive identity. In the second half, the Valkyries climbed back into contention and cut the deficit to keep pace with Atlanta when the Dream’s defense faltered. But the Dream didn’t take long to respond, holding on to their lead and turning their efforts up a notch for a blowout win. Key Moments The key baskets that established the Dream’s presence came off Jordin Canada’s assists. She led the night with eight, and they were essential in getting the Dream early baskets and a steady lead that pushed their momentum forward. Angel Reese and Naz Hillmon tapped into their “Thunder Twin” mentality on offense, especially in the second half, and Rhyne Howard was a force on both ends of the floor. She also became the first player in league history to record at least five steals in multiple finals games.

Top performers Dream

Angel Reese: 21 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST Naz Hillmon: 15 PTS, 2 REB Rhyne Howard: 16 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST Isobel Borlase: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST Jordin Canada: 10 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST Valkyries Gabby Williams: 15 PTS, 8 AST Tiffany Hayes: 14 PTS, 3 REB Cecilia Zandalasini: 13 PTS, 1 REB Quotable “Her (Kim Mulkey’s) words I can’t share, but she just kept telling me to just go get it, like, ‘Go get it, don’t stop.’ And, ‘Just two more.’ I won a championship with her, and I remember how that felt. And being able to do it again with this group is going to feel even more special.” -Reese on her moment with her collegiate coach Kim Mulkey

“Like I’ve said time and time again, Angel shows up in every game. Some people only show up in big games, but she’s consistent with that, and she brings her teammates along. And I think that’s exactly what happened today from the beginning of the game. And then we even had a little bit of a lull in the third quarter, and who was there getting a stop, getting us out in transition? It was Angel, so we definitely follow suit, but she definitely starts us out.” -Hillmon on Reese’s impact “I’m most proud of the second half because the first few possessions were a little sloppy. Really close to using a timeout, but they pulled together on their own and got it worked out, cleaned it up themselves. They knew what mistakes they were making, and they huddled up, and then they started making plays, and it started … Also, we have the realization we’re only halfway home. This is two wins; you have to get four, and this is a great day. Thank everybody in Atlanta for all the support. It’s meant the world. And we’re going to need it moving forward.” -Dream coach Karl Smesko on his proudest moment in the game “No matter where my shots are falling, I just want to make sure I bring energy, and hopefully they can say the same. But every day, I just want to be able to come in every day, pour into everybody, bring the energy, bring the morale, because I think it’s contagious. You have a mentality that started from me, where I’m hyped all the time, and bringing the confidence into everybody. Like, y’all not taking this from us, and that’s in my heart. I’m not letting you take this from us, and I think it becomes contagious within the team. They feel that confidence too. So that’s kind of been my mindset throughout the entire season, just being able to want it more than anybody else.” -Reese on her growth and mindset over the season. Highlight of the night This was another night with too many plays and 3-point shots to choose from. Five players on Atlanta’s roster collectively shot 41% from beyond the arc, but the one that got the Dream going was DeWanna Bonner’s shot off a Rhyne Howard assist with 3:03 left in the third quarter. The energy at State Farm Arena felt the surge as it sparked a 12-2 Dream run to end the quarter with a 14-point lead (71-57).