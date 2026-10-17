Dream fall to Valkyries in Game 1 of WNBA Finals

Golden State Valkyries forward Laeticia Amihere (center) drives to the basket against Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon (left) and guard Jordin Canada during the first half of Game 1 of the WNBA basketball finals, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in San Francisco. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Game 2 will be Monday at 8 p.m. EST in San Francisco.

Game 2 will be Monday at 8 p.m. EST in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO — “Ballhalla” lived up to the hype. It was loud. It was raucous, and there was rarely a moment of peace.

The Valkyries and their fans never gave the Dream any room to get comfortable. The Dream dropped Game 1 68-64 on Saturday afternoon at Chase Center.

Despite strong starts in both halves, the Dream couldn’t hold on at the end of the second and fourth quarters. That left the door open for the Valkyries to regain control.

Quick stats: Dream guard Allisha Gray led the team with 19 points and 6 rebounds. Angel Reese had 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Rhyne Howard had 12 points and 7 rebounds.