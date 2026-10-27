Dream on the ropes as they fall to Valkyries in Game 5

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Dream have one more shot to keep their WNBA Finals hopes alive. They fell to the Valkyries 64-55 in Game 5 on Monday night at the Chase Center.
They did not have the recipe to steal one on the road, shooting 29.2% from the field and 23.1% from 3-point range.
Quick stats: Rhyne Howard led all scorers with 20 points and 5 rebounds. Angel Reese had seven points and 15 rebounds.
Monday’s Game 5 between the Dream and the Valkyries had the fewest first-half points in a WNBA Finals game. They combined for 67 first-half points.
Valkyries’ Kiah Stokes now has six straight games with 3+ blocks, tying Lisa Leslie (2003) for the longest single-postseason streak in WNBA history.
Stokes, along with Veronica Burton, had 13 points and 8 rebounds. Gabby Williams finished with 12 points.
Key moment
The Dream had the game within a few possessions with 7:42 to play. But they lost Stokes, and she rotated out to the corner. The Dream left her wide-open, and Valkyries forward Cecilia Zandalasini found her.
Stokes knocked down the 3, putting the Valkyries up 52-42, their largest lead of the game.
The 3 blew the roof off Ballhalla as the Valkyries took firm control.
Highlight play
Defense wins championships, but the Dream struggled to generate offense. When they did, it came off tough buckets from their All-WNBA wing.
With 4:59 to play in the third quarter, Howard isolated Williams, drove to the elbow and pulled up for a midrange jumper.
It pulled the Dream within four.
Up next
The series returns to Atlanta for Game 6 matinee action Thursday at State Farm Arena.