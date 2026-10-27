Dream on the ropes as they fall to Valkyries in Game 5

Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes (15) reacts after scoring against the Atlanta Dream during the second half in Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals against the Atlanta Dream, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, in Atlanta. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

The series returns to Atlanta for Game 6 action Thursday at State Farm Arena.

The series returns to Atlanta for Game 6 action Thursday at State Farm Arena.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Dream have one more shot to keep their WNBA Finals hopes alive. They fell to the Valkyries 64-55 in Game 5 on Monday night at the Chase Center.

They did not have the recipe to steal one on the road, shooting 29.2% from the field and 23.1% from 3-point range.

Quick stats: Rhyne Howard led all scorers with 20 points and 5 rebounds. Angel Reese had seven points and 15 rebounds.

Monday’s Game 5 between the Dream and the Valkyries had the fewest first-half points in a WNBA Finals game. They combined for 67 first-half points.