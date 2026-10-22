Sports Dream fans deliver the energy in Game 3 at State Farm Arena Sellout crowd of more than 17,000 features Atlanta celebrities in raucous atmosphere. Share Dream guard Rhyne Howard reacts during the second half of Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, in Atlanta. The Dream defeated the Golden State Valkyries 97-71. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Lauren Williams 18 minutes ago

The vibes were immaculate at State Farm Arena on Wednesday night. It’s just what the Dream ordered when the WNBA Finals series shifted to Atlanta for Game 3 after evening the series at 1-1 with Monday’s win at Chase Center — also known as “Ballhalla” — in San Francisco. Those good vibes didn’t let up from the opening tip until the Dream put the Valkyries away with a wire-to-wire 97-71 win. “Man, our fans showed up,” Dream All-Star forward Angel Reese said. “They showed up in every single possession. I thought Ballhalla was loud.

“Atlanta, y’all came out and on a Wednesday, on a school night. Y’all got work tomorrow. I appreciate y’all for coming out and supporting us and being loud on every single possession and just cheering and just being super consistent. We really appreciate it.” The Dream hosted Game 3 in front of a sellout crowd of 17,099 fans, whose energy helped fuel some key runs. They opened the game on a 9-1 run and the fans responded right along with them. When the Valkyries responded by rattling off seven straight points that cut the Dream’s lead to one, the fans’ energy reinvigorated them.

“We had two rough (shooting) games, and we were able to pull one out, last game, not really shooting great,” Reese said. “But I knew it was coming, especially back home. When, like I said, you feel the environment, they’re cheering every single possession defensively, and then it just led to offense. So the crowd, I think, really poured into us.”

And when the Dream came out of the locker room with sloppy play in the third quarter, the crowd stayed right there with them. The Dream had given up a 3-pointer to Cecilia Zandalasini, then turned over the ball and gave up a transition layup to Gabby Williams. Zandalasini knocked down another 3, but the Dream kept answering with a couple of layups from Rhyne Howard. Slowly, they stopped the Valkyries’ onslaught. “I’m most proud of the second half because the first few possessions were a little sloppy,” Dream coach Karl Smesko said. “I was really close to using a timeout, but they pulled together on their own and got it worked out, cleaned it up themselves. They knew what mistakes they were making, and they huddled up, and then they started making plays, and the crowd started getting behind it, one play after another.”

While the Dream gave fans plenty to cheer for on the court, the organization gave them even more off it. During game breaks, the Dream flipped to the many celebrities sitting around the arena, including actress Kerry Washington, rapper Ludacris, singer Monica and LSU coach Kim Mulkey. Rapper Quavo headlined Game 3’s halftime performance and featured rappers T.I. and Dem Franchize Boyz. Then rapper Lil Scrappy hyped up the already-buzzing crowd heading into the fourth quarter. Now, the Dream look to channel the same energy in Saturday’s matinee action, when they can take control of the series and get closer to their first WNBA title.