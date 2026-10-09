Atlanta Braves A look at the Braves’ impending free agents Atlanta must shape their 2027 roster following playoff exit. Share Add AJC on Google Utilityman Mauricio Dubón was among the Braves’ most valuable players, a true Swiss Army knife who delivered in the clutch and was beloved in the clubhouse. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 25 minutes ago

The Braves’ season is over after they fell short against the two-time reigning champion Dodgers in the National League Division Series. Now, the team must figure out how to clear that massive hurdle that’s based in Los Angeles. That begins with assessing the state of its roster and who’s slated to hit free agency after the World Series. Here are the Braves’ impending free agents and their situations: (Note: We’re excluding outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and second baseman Ozzie Albies, who should have their team-friendly club options accepted, putting them under contract for $17 million and $7 million, respectively, in 2027.)

Related Story Cunningham: Acuña, other key hitters ‘didn’t do anything’ in NLDS Utilityman Mauricio Dubón Dubón was among the Braves’ most valuable players, a true Swiss Army knife who delivered in the clutch and was beloved in the clubhouse. Dubón is conducive to winning, as he showed with his 2.7 bWAR that matched his career best, and he should fare well as a free agent because of it (his error in Game 4 was not indicative of his season-long performance). The Braves should want to retain him, especially since they lack a starting shortstop, but there should be healthy competition for his services. His floor is a high-end defender at multiple positions that fits any clubhouse. This is Dubón’s first foray into free agency and he’ll want to maximize his earning power on a multiyear deal. Closer Raisel Iglesias Iglesias turned down the Dodgers and Blue Jays to rejoin the Braves on a one-year, $16 million deal last winter. That’s been the magic number for his annual salary. He had a 2.55 ERA with 34 saves this season, though he lacked the consistent brilliance of two years ago. His velocity was down just slightly (94.3 versus 94.8 a year ago), and he’s still excelling at getting chases and whiffs despite his 37th birthday approaching in January. The Braves signed Robert Suárez last winter to a contract that seemed to ticket him to take over as the closer in 2027. But Iglesias has been valuable, and president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos has always invested in the bullpen, so a return is possible. Related Story The Win Column: Choose your own (Braves offseason) adventure Starting pitcher Tyler Mahle Mahle turned out far better than the Braves could’ve hoped. He had a 1.99 ERA in nine outings after the Braves acquired him at the trade deadline, but even more encouraging, he excelled in the postseason. He gave the Braves a chance in Game 4 by largely silencing the Dodgers’ lineup. Mahle just completed a one-year, $10 million contract. Perhaps he parlays his second half into a multiyear deal and a raise. He expressed interest in re-signing with the Braves and they’ll need to add pitching, but he’ll surely want to explore what the market has for him. Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim Kim had a difficult season mired in underperformance and injury. The Braves whiffed when they signed him to a one-year, $20 million deal to return as their starting shortstop. Kim won’t command anything close to that price this time around, and he’ll try to find the right landing spot to rejuvenate his career.

Related Story Braves get eliminated, must evaluate what needs to change this offseason Outfielder Lane Thomas The Braves acquired Thomas, a platoon bat who’d excelled against lefties, at the deadline to pair with Mike Yastrzemski and give them more lineup optionality. The Knoxville, Tennessee, native would surely enjoy spending more time in Atlanta, but he hit .171 in 21 games and didn’t make the impact the team hoped. He inked a one-year, $5.25 million deal last December and will likely have to sign for less this offseason.

Starting pitcher Martín Pérez Pérez, 35, was perhaps the best pleasant surprise of the season, posting a 3.04 ERA in 30 games (26 starts). While he missed the postseason because of injury, he was crucial in stabilizing the team’s rotation. A nonroster invitee last spring, he might have to sign a minor league deal again, though he has a case for a major league contract. His track record and value in helping younger players should make him appealing to rosters of all situations. Related Story Freddie Freeman expected the boos in Atlanta. ‘It’s all love.’ Reliever Brent Suter Suter had a 1.63 ERA in 13 games for the Braves, who acquired him from the Angels at the trade deadline. He was a clubhouse hit, revered for his jovial personality. At age 37, he’s looking at a one-year deal around the minimum if he continues pitching. Reliever Joe Jiménez Jiménez, formerly a crucial piece of the bullpen, has undergone three knee surgeries since last pitching in the majors during the Wild Card Series in 2024. Once worried he wouldn’t pitch again, Jiménez made significant progress this year and appeared in three minor league games to end the season. There is now hope he can continue his career, but he’d sign a minor league deal wherever he lands. The parties’ familiarity and comfort might pave a path for a reunion here if the Braves believe Jiménez could be an effective major leaguer again. Related Story Chris Sale continues enhancing Braves legacy in postseason First baseman Dominic Smith Braves fans will always appreciate Smith’s walk-off grand slam early in the year, and how he gushed about the organization helping him through a difficult time after losing his mother. Smith outperformed any reasonable expectations and received glowing reviews as a teammate. He has limited value as a bench bat, which will likely force him to sign a minor league deal. Utilityman Kyle Farmer Farmer, a Georgia native, logged just 18 at-bats for the Braves. The 36-year-old will be a nonroster invitee in spring if he continues his career.