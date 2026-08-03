Atlanta Braves Braves trade for Angels reliever Brent Suter, deal Nacho Alvarez Jr. Atlanta continues to make moves ahead of Monday’s deadline. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 1 hour ago Share

The Braves made a third trade ahead of Monday’s deadline. Nacho Alvarez Jr., an infielder, was sent to the Angels in exchange for reliever Brent Suter, the Braves announced. Suter, a lefty, is 1-2 with a 4.12 ERA over 41 games that includes three starts. Suter made his MLB debut in 2016 with the Brewers and spent seven seasons with the club until joining the Rockies in 2023 and Reds in 2024 and 2025. A Cincinnati native and former Harvard pitcher, Suter has appeared in 389 MLB games and has a career WHIP of 1.23. Alvarez had 144 at-bats in 37 games for Triple-A Gwinnett. He hit .236 with two homers and 21 RBIs.

In 2024, Alvarez debuted with the Braves and played in eight games. He also appeared in 58 games with the club in 2025, hitting .234 with two homers and 15 RBIs. Alvarez played for Team Mexico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic and was asked to learn how to catch during spring training with the Braves. The Braves traded for Tyler Mahle, a right-handed starting pitcher, Sunday in exchange for right-handed pitcher Anthony Molina. Earlier Sunday, the Braves sent minor league pitchers Carter Holton and Lucas Braun to the Royals’ organization. In return, the Royals sent outfielder Lane Thomas and left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter. Monday’s trade is the third the Braves have made since Saturday when they acquired outfielder Lane Thomas from the Royals. On Sunday, the Braves added Giants right-handed starting pitcher Tyler Mahle.