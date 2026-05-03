Atlanta Braves Kyle Farmer relishes past three months with Braves At 35, the former Marist and UGA star has been living out his childhood dream of playing shortstop in Atlanta. The Braves’ Kyle Farmer — pictured after hitting a single against the Tigers on Thursday, April 30, 2026 — called his father after Friday's game and said: “… I’m like, ‘Do you remember me like being in the front yard at like, 6 years old, wanting to play shortstop for the Atlanta Braves?’ And then I got to go out there and do it." (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 53 minutes ago Share

DENVER — Maybe it’s a little romantic, a tad bit corny even. Realization of childhood dreams can be that way, though. And so it was as after the top of the ninth inning Friday at Coors Field. Kyle Farmer, a 35-year-old veteran of this game, took his glove and trotted out to play shortstop with the Braves trying to hold on for an 8-6 win over the Rockies.

Hold on they did, when Mickey Moniak swung at the first pitch with two outs and hit a sharp grounder to Farmer, who threw on to first to seal the victory. “I called my dad (Friday) night — he stayed up to watch the game — and I’m like, ‘Do you remember me like being in the front yard at like, 6 years old, wanting to play shortstop for the Atlanta Braves?’ And then I got to go out there and do it,” Farmer told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday. “That’s all I could think about last night, was being out there. And I was like, ‘This is so cool.’ I am just living my dream right now. Growing up as a little kid, I’ve always wanted to do that.” Farmer joined the Braves in spring training as an infielder, quite honestly in the twilight of a professional baseball journey that began as an eighth-round pick by the Dodgers in 2013. He likes to tell the tales of how he and his high school buddies attended Braves games at Turner Field when he was a star quarterback and baseball player at Marist and how he remained a Braves fan while playing for Georgia in college. Since making his debut with the Dodgers in 2017, Farmer has played for the Reds and Twins and, last season, the Rockies. The Braves gave him a minor-league contract in February, then a split contract in March, meaning a certain salary at the minor-league level and a higher one if he made the MLB roster.

Farmer has since made the most of the opportunity given to him the past three months, making the opening day roster and finding his way into eight of the team’s 34 games ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the Rockies. The joy he has gotten from putting on the Braves uniform has only been matched by the team’s 24-10 start to the season.

“It’s kind of like a breath of fresh air. It makes you really love baseball again,” Farmer said about being a part of a team with baseball’s best record. “Doesn’t matter how much I play or how little I play, just being a part of the Braves organization and watching these guys go out and win every night, it’s a breath of fresh air. It brings your love for baseball back, which is cool.” Farmer’s play on the field isn’t nearly as valuable as his availability in the clubhouse. He knows that. That’s part of his reputation, part of the reason the Braves had him in spring training and a major reason why he has stuck around for three months. Before Friday’s series opener in Denver, a handful of Rockies players made it a point to cross the diamond and say hello to Farmer with a handshake or a hug. “Probably, if you took a poll, he’s probably everybody’s favorite teammate in there,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said of Farmer. Weiss added Saturday that he has beaten himself up some for not finding more playing time for Farmer. But in Weiss’ defense, there is not much room within a stacked infield to get Farmer into the lineup.

And with Michael Harris II being limited to the designated hitter spot as he nurses a sore quad, the chance for Farmer to DH has shrunk, too. But Farmer, after going two weeks without game action, played Tuesday against Detroit and went 1-for-3 coming off the bench as a pinch hitter in place of DH Dominic Smith. Two days later against the Tigers, Farmer got the start at DH and went 1-for-3 while also reaching on a fielder’s choice. Friday night, Farmer pinch ran for catcher Jonah Heim, then got to meet Harris at home plate after Harris hit a game-winning two-run home run pinch hitting in the top of the ninth. “He’s great, man. He’s one of the point men in the clubhouse. And he’s such a pro,” Weiss said. “No matter how long he’s gone without playing he’s gonna give you a good at-bat. Been able to get him in a little bit more involved here lately, which has been good. A great teammate. You’re never gonna to hear a gripe from him. He’s just always ready to go.” Farmer’s future on the Braves roster is uncertain. The reality is that catcher Sean Murphy, expected to be rejoin the club in Seattle this week, and shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, likely to return to the team later this month, will take up two roster spots moving forward.