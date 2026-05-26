Atlanta Braves Signed as spare part, Braves’ Dominic Smith is one of MLB’s best bargains The slugger has ‘hit his way into the lineup,’ manager Walt Weiss says. Braves designated hitter Dominic Smith hits an RBI single against the Nationals at Truist Park on Friday, May 22, 2026, in Atlanta. Smith has appeared in 42 of 54 games for the Braves. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Michael Cunningham 1 hour ago Share

It was a bit odd when Dominic Smith signed a minor league contract with the Braves in February. First baseman Matt Olson plays every day. The outfield was full. Smith seemed likely to start at Triple-A Gwinnett and wait for his MLB chance.

Then MLB suspended outfielder Jurickson Profar one year for doping. That created an opening for Smith. Still, it seemed Smith would be a bench player once the real games started. And that’s how it went — for one game. Smith was the designated hitter for Game 2 and delivered a walk-off grand slam. He’s been a regular part of the lineup ever since because he keeps producing at the plate “When we signed him, you were wondering about where the fit is, but he has hit his way into the lineup.” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “I talked at the start about that DH spot being fluid. Well, he’s kind of taken it over against right-handed starters.

“That’s a credit to him. He knocked the door down and he’s one of our more consistent hitters.”

Smith is hitting a team-leading .327 with a .350 on-base percentage and five home runs, among 10 extra-base hits. His adjusted on-base plus slugging (OPS+) ranks third on the team behind Olson and Drake Baldwin. Smith had a solid year hitting for the Giants in 2025 (.750 OPS with 53 games played at first base). He decided to cast his lot with a club that had no regular role for him at the time. Smith said Braves boss Alex Anthopoulos told him he’d have the chance to win a job as a left-handed batter off the bench. Smith said he already knew the Braves would be a good personal fit after seeing them often during his time with National League East teams New York (six seasons) and Washington (one). “I’ve seen the culture here,” Smith said. “I’ve seen them win a lot of games, win a World Series. They’ve still got a great core group of guys, great pitching staff. Obviously, with Jurickson still here, it was kind of (uncertain). “But that’s how it goes sometimes. God, for me, worked some things out and I’m just here enjoying every second.”

It’s a mutually beneficial arrangement for Smith and the Braves. Smith has a chance to play in October for the first time, and the Braves are getting one of the best bargains in baseball. Smith ranks fifth in OPS+ among MLB designated hitters with at least 100 plate appearances. Excluding Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, the other three DHs will earn a lot more salary this year than Smith ($1.25 million): Yordan Alvarez ($26.8 million), Kyle Schwarber ($18 million) and Yandy Díaz ($12 million). Smith has appeared in 42 of 54 games for the Braves while playing just two innings at first base. He’s on pace to make the most plate appearances of his career. But Smith downplayed the benefits of consistent playing time, noting that he’s had good years with an irregular role and down years as a regular. Instead, Smith said the key has been emulating his approach from early in his career: “Being more athletic, being more handsy, spraying them all over all over the park.”

“It’s a funny game,” Smith said. “I’m just happy. My teammates do a great job setting me up a ton so, every time I look up, I feel like this guy is on base or they’re wearing down a pitcher, and I get to see a ton of pitches. “That is very helpful to be a part of this lineup. When you have so many bats like this, I won’t say it takes the pressure off of you, but if you just do your part and don’t try to do too much, then it just flows.” The Braves believe Smith adds value even if he’s not hitting. Weiss said he’s “beloved in our clubhouse” because of his sunny disposition. Said Smith: “I wasn’t supposed to get a lot of playing time, but I know I can still bring stuff to the table. Bring my happiness, my motivation, leadership, experiences. All these different things you can bring and impact the team while not being on the field. So, that’s stuff that I take pride in. It’s a reason why I’m still here playing.” Smith only played 84 games for Boston in 2024, but he quickly became a fan favorite because of his penchant for clutch hits. They happened often enough that Red Sox fans came up with a name for them: Big Dom Smith Moments.