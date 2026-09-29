Braves announce Wild Card Series roster

The Braves announced Tuesday morning their 26-man roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies.
The roster includes 11 pitchers and 15 position players — two catchers, seven infielders and six outfielders. Notably absent from the roster is right-handed pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver, who was used as a reliever for the Braves late in the season.
Notable additions to the postseason roster include Rowdy Tellez and Luke Williams. Williams played in just two games for the Braves this season and walked in his only plate appearance April 12. Tellez had seven appearances for the Braves, mostly as a designated hitter, the last coming June 30.
To make room on the active roster, the club designated right-handed pitchers Elieser Hernández and Ricky Vanasco for assignment.
Fifteen of the 26 players on Atlanta’s roster have postseason experience, including five former World Series champions: reliever Dylan Lee; infielders Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Mauricio Dubón; and starting pitcher Chris Sale.
The Braves will also have four players on the taxi squad, players immediately available to replace an injured player: pitchers JR Ritchie and Smith-Shawver; infielder Kyle Farmer; and catcher Maverick Handley.
Playoff rosters can be reset after each round. The Wild Card Series is scheduled to be played Tuesday and Wednesday at Truist Park, and if a third game is necessary, that is scheduled to be played Thursday at Truist Park. The winner of the series advances to face the Dodgers in Los Angeles starting Saturday.