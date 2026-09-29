Braves announce Wild Card Series roster

Notably absent from the roster is right-handed pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver, shown here throwing against the Dodgers last month, who was used as a reliever for the Braves late in the season. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Braves announced Tuesday morning their 26-man roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies.

The roster includes 11 pitchers and 15 position players — two catchers, seven infielders and six outfielders. Notably absent from the roster is right-handed pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver, who was used as a reliever for the Braves late in the season.

Notable additions to the postseason roster include Rowdy Tellez and Luke Williams. Williams played in just two games for the Braves this season and walked in his only plate appearance April 12. Tellez had seven appearances for the Braves, mostly as a designated hitter, the last coming June 30.