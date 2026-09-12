Atlanta Braves Joe Jiménez has hope again as comeback attempt takes notable step The last time Jiménez faced opposing major league hitters was during the 2024 Wild Card Series in San Diego. Atlanta Braves pitcher Joe Jiménez delivers to the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 18 minutes ago Share

Braves reliever Joe Jiménez has spent two years behind the scenes, working on his long-shot comeback attempt after multiple knee surgeries. That’s what made Friday’s live bullpen session at Truist Park so significant — and worthy of all the hugs he received walking off the field afterward. This was a notable step for Jiménez, whose career once seemed in doubt. It was his first session facing hitters again in this environment. He conducted the workout serenaded by fake crowd noise to create more of a game atmosphere. “It’s been a long time; it means the world to me,” Jiménez said. “I felt great.”

It seems unrealistic that Jiménez, who hasn’t pitched since the end of the 2024 season, could play in 2026. He didn’t rule it out, but he acknowledged the reality that time is fleeting. “The timeline is just really tight,” he said, adding his goal would be to pitch this season. “We’ll see where we’re at next week and see what happens.” Braves manager Walt Weiss noted how far Jiménez, 31, has come. There were times it appeared unlikely he’d pitch again. There were times of little hope. The last time Jiménez faced opposing major league hitters was during the 2024 Wild Card Series in San Diego. He’s since undergone three knee surgeries, one in each year, as some of his prime seasons were taken from him. Once a pivotal piece of a contender’s bullpen (2.81 ERA over two seasons with the Braves), Jiménez became a forgotten man. He was forced to turn his attention to rehab — and finding optimism that he’d one day strut out of a bullpen again.

“I think that’s behind him now,” Weiss said. “He does have hope again.”