Sports The Win Column: More trades to come … right? Plus: Falcons thoughts and Super 11 clues.

By Tyler Estep 1 hour ago Share

Hey. You. Yeah, you. Mr. Anthopoulos. We need more. Don’t make us beg. Please? HIT US AGAIN, ALEX The Braves traded for Giants starting pitcher Tyler Mahle. (Gregory Bull/AP) The Braves enjoyed a productive weekend on the diamond, sweeping the Nationals and building their division lead back up to eight games. The off-field activity amounts to something far less satisfying — but general manager Alex Anthopoulos still has a few hours to alleviate Braves Country’s collective anxiety. “I do not get the sense the Braves front office has closed the book on trades ahead of the 6 p.m. deadline,” AJC beat writer Chad Bishop told me. “Look for the Braves to try to add a reliever and possibly another starting pitcher.”

Here’s where things stand, as of roughly 11:40 a.m.: The starter: A Sunday night trade with the Giants yielded right-handed starting pitcher Tyler Mahle. Mahle (rhymes with “valley”) went just 3-9 with a 5.13 ERA in 18 starts for San Francisco, though he’s been better of late. Since returning from a hamstring injury June 24, Mahle has a 3.79 ERA over seven starts. Historically, the 31-year-old is strong against left-handed batters and … not so much against righties. “We think there might be some of the pitch mix that we might be able to tweak and adjust, and we’ll talk to him about that,” Anthopoulos said. Mahle will slot into the rotation during Atlanta’s weekend series at Yankee Stadium.

The bat: The Braves’ first trade of the weekend netted a pitcher who doesn’t seem to factor in immediately … and Lane Thomas, a veteran outfielder. Thomas started just about every day in Kansas City (.230 average, 10 home runs, 37 RBIs), but figures to play primarily against left-handed pitchers in Atlanta.

He’s hitting .263 with an .800 OPS against lefties this year, numbers that suggest a platoon with, say, Mike Yastrzemski — who has just six hits in 30 at-bats against southpaws. The reliever: Just a few minutes ago, ESPN’s Jeff Passan and others reported that the Braves were acquiring left-handed reliever Brent Suter (not Bruce Sutter!) from the Angels. The price: Nacho Alvarez. Suter, 26, brings a 4.16 ERA along and can offer multi-inning efforts … but, by my count, has allowed at least one run in eight of his last 12 appearances. Solid depth moves with limited sacrifices. Not gonna fly with a lot of fans, though. Per reports, the second-place Phillies traded for three-time batting champ Luis Arraez and a reliever Monday. Starting pitchers Tarik Skubal (Dodgers, of course), Jose Soriano (Blue Jays), Kevin Gausman (Cubs) and Freddy Peralta (Rays) had joined other teams.

Plenty more arms to choose from, of course, including Win Column favorites Casey Mize (Detroit) and Robbie Ray (San Francisco). Seattle’s reportedly willing to listen on George Kirby, which could be intriguing. The bottom line: Anthopoulos has a reputation for wizardry. Generally speaking, fans still extend him the benefit of the doubt. That might change if he fails to reel in another starter over the next several hours. 📲 Stay tuned to AJC.com/braves and follow @MrChadBishop for all the latest ahead of the 6 p.m. deadline. WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON THIS WEEK? Dream forward Angel Reese celebrates during a recent win over Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) ⚾ Braves: Off day today before the Marlins visit Tuesday through Thursday (all at 7:15 p.m., all on BravesVision). Then a rare weekend trip to Yankee Stadium.

Alan Jackson bobbleheads — the ones with the “Way Down Yonder on the Chattahoochee” singer chilling on an inner tube — go to Thursday’s first 15,000 fans. 💅 Dream: Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces visit State Farm Arena tonight as the Dream try to extend their winning streak to six … and it’s Barbie Night. Wear pink and scoop up some limited edition merch, but no word if Angel Reese’s new doll will be on the shelves (can confirm, however, that Reese spent part of her weekend giving back). 🏈 Falcons: More thoughts momentarily, but training camp rolls on. Today’s festivities are already well underway (with pads!), with Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday practices open to the public — before the weekend brings “Saturday Night Lights” at Gwinnett County’s Lanier High School. The Cardinals and Panthers get exhibition season underway with Thursday’s Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio (8 p.m., NBC).

Unfortunately, Saturday’s class of Hall of Fame inductees includes former Falcons rivals Drew Brees and Luke Kuechly.

Geographically speaking, seven selections hail from metro Atlanta. Two apiece come from Middle and South Georgia.

Three players make history as the first Super 11s for their high schools.

Three running backs made the cut, the most since 2003.

For the second straight year, nary a quarterback is included.

Recruiting wise, Georgia and Georgia Tech each have a commit in the group. Texas A&M has three. Here’s the fun part: This year, we’ll unveil the first three selections on AJC.com — and on a live TV show. Festivities start at 8 p.m. Tuesday on Atlanta News First. A FEW FALCONS THOUGHTS Offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (65) ont he first day of training camp. (Jason Getz/AJC) Quite a first few days of Falcons training camp, eh? A few thoughts that aren’t related to the quarterback situation:

🤔 Beat writer Daniel Flick spotted defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich at practice this morning, less than a week after his wife’s cancer-related death. 🤔 With Matthew Bergeron inking a four-year extension over the weekend, the Falcons have now committed close to $200 million to a pair of interior offensive linemen (the other being Chris Lindstrom). Only $108 million or so is guaranteed, though. 🤔 Bijan Robinson, meanwhile, is still watching practice and awaiting his own payday. Spotrac puts his market value at just shy of $19 million per year. That’s a little shy of Saquon Barkley money and about the same as Christian McCaffrey’s current contract. Get it done already. 🤔 Head coach Kevin Stefanski says starters will play in the Falcons’ first and third NFL exhibition games: “In general, I think for guys to get ready to play football, you got to play football.” What a concept. 🤔 ESPN recently reported that Drake London’s proposal to his girlfriend involved Taco Bell. (In sickness and in health, amirite?)