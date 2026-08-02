SCRIMMAGES

GHSA football scrimmage schedule 2026: First preseason game is Wednesday

The McEachern Indians play against North Cobb during the first half of the game Friday, August 22, 2025 at McEachern. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
The McEachern Indians play against North Cobb during the first half of the game Friday, August 22, 2025 at McEachern. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
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Most football teams are playing preseason games the next two weeks. Below are those games that have been reported to AJC Varsity. Please click here to make additions or report errors.

Scrimmages

Aug. 5

Cambridge at Roswell

Aug. 6

Arabia Mountain at Therrell

Berkmar vs. Drew (SC)

Creekside Christian at Augusta Prep

Effingham County at Screven County

Flint River Academy at Crawford County

Flowery Branch at Seckinger

Grayson at Milton

Hampton at Spalding

Heard County at LaGrange

Jenkins vs. Savannah Country Day (SV)

Lanier at Archer

Long County at Metter

McDonough at Mundy’s Mill (TO)

Pace Academy at Mount Vernon

Parkview at Walton

South Gwinnett at North Gwinnett

Spring Creek at Westwood

Stephenson at Brookwood

Aug. 7

Appling County at Jeff Davis

Athens Christian at Providence Christian

Augusta Christian at Edmund Burke Academy

Bacon County at Telfair County

Bainbridge at Tift County

Baldwin at East Laurens

Baylor (Tennessee) at Buford

Benedictine at Summerville (South Carolina)

Bethlehem Christian at Lake Oconee Academy

Bleckley County at Hawkinsville

Bluffton (South Carolina) at Savannah Christian

Boyd-Buchanan (Tennessee) at Central (Carrollton)

Brantley County, Rutland at Charlton County

Brunswick at Ware County

Bulloch Academy at Jenkins County

Cairo at Thomas County Central

Calvary Day vs. Ashley Ridge (Summerville, South Carolina)

Cambridge at Roswell

Campbell at New Manchester

Cartersville at McEachern

Cedartown at Hiram

Centennial at Riverwood

Chapel Hill at Chattahoochee

Cherokee at Creekview

Clinch County at Berrien

Colquitt County at Houston County

Coosa at Northwest Whitfield

Cross Creek at Warren County

Dacula at Norcross

Dade at Bowdon

Darlington at Banks County

Dawson County at North Forsyth

Denmark at Pope

Dodge County at Wilcox County

Douglass at KIPP Atlanta

Dutchtown at Eagle’s Landing

Early County at Columbus (OS)

East Forsyth at South Forsyth

Effingham County at Screven County

Elbert County at Washington-Wilkes

Fitzgerald at Coffee

Forest Park at Pebblebrook

Frederica Academy at Terrell Academy

Fullington Academy at Baker County

George Walton Academy at Brentwood

Gilmer at North Cobb Christian

GMC Prep at Montgomery County

Griffin at North Clayton (SC)

Habersham Central at Lumpkin County

Hancock Central at Greene County

Hardaway at Marion County

Harlem at Lakeside (Evans)

Hayesville (N.C.) at Union County

Jasper County at Jones County

Johnson (Savannah) at Southeast Bulloch

Johnson County at Treutlen

Kell at North Cobb

Lakeview Academy at Johnson (Gainesville)

Lambert at River Ridge

Lanier County at Terrell County

Loganville at North Oconee

Lovejoy, Westover at Sumter County

Manchester, Mount Bethel Christian at St. Anne-Pacelli

Marietta at Carrollton

Mary Persons at West Laurens

McEachern at Cartersville

Mitchell County at Monroe

M.L. King, Miller Grove, Redan jamboree (GO)

Mount Zion (Carroll) at Temple

New Manchester at Campbell

Oglethorpe County at Hart County

Peach County at Warner Robins

Pepperell at Adairsville

Pickens at Model

Pierce County, Richmond Hill at Glynn Academy

Richmond Academy at Burke County

Seminole County at Cook

Sequoyah at Wheeler

Shaw at Midtown

South Paulding at Allatoona

Southwest Georgia Academy vs. Calvary Christian (at Terrell Academy)

St. Francis at Cherokee Christian

Statesboro at South Effingham

Swainsboro at Laney

Troup at Callaway

Veterans at Lowndes

Villa Rica at Newnan

Walker at Lake Oconee Academy

Washington at B.E.S.T. Academy

Westside (Augusta) at Greenbrier

Westside (Macon) at Jackson

Whitefield Academy at Lovett

Whitewater at Northgate

Woodstock at Sprayberry

Worth County at Valdosta

Aug. 8

Mays vs. Carver (Atlanta) (L)

Aug. 12

Locust Grove at Jackson

Southwest DeKalb at Monroe

Aug. 13

Blessed Trinity at Fellowship Christian

Cass at Calhoun

Chamblee at Duluth

Cherokee Bluff at Morgan County

Clarkston vs. Utopian Academy (SC)

Claxton at Tattnall County

Druid Hills at Stone Mountain

Dunwoody at Wesleyan

East Jackson at North Hall

Hart County at Oconee County

Jefferson at Clarke Central

Morgan County at Cherokee Bluff

New Hampstead vs. Savannah Christian (P)

North Murray vs. Notre Dame (Finley Stadium, Chattanooga)

Pace Academy at Whitefield Academy

Paulding County at East Paulding

Ringgold vs. East Hamilton (Finley Stadium, Chattanooga)

Sandy Creek at East Coweta

Smiths Station (Alabama) at Spencer (OS)

Westlake at North Atlanta

Winder-Barrow at Monroe Area

Woodward Academy at Greater Atlanta Christian

Aug. 14

Abbeville (South Carolina) at Lincoln County

Aquinas at Hephzibah

Armuchee at Gordon Central

Athens Academy at Westminster

Baker County (Florida) at Citizens Christian

Bolles (Florida) at Camden County

Bradwell Institute vs. Liberty County

Brantley County, Butler at Wheeler County

Bremen at Harris County

Brooks County at Clinch County

Brunswick at Appling County

Carver (Columbus) at Lee County

Central (Macon) at Dooly County

Charlton County, Wilcox County at Crisp County

Chestatee at Banks County

Coahulla Creek at Dalton

Creekside at Columbia

Douglas County at Hughes

Dublin at Jeff Davis

Eagle’s Landing Christian at Luella

East Hall at Pickens

Emanuel County Institute at Johnson County

Evans at Grovetown

Fannin County at Andrews (North Carolina)

Fayette County at McIntosh

Franklin County at Cedar Shoals

Gainesville at Harrison

Haralson County at King’s Ridge Christian

Harlem at Westside (Augusta)

Hebron Christian, Prince Avenue Christian at Marist

Heritage (Ringgold) at Boyd-Buchanan (Finley Stadium, Chattanooga)

Hillgrove at Etowah

Howard at Woodland (Stockbridge)

Irwin County at Baconton Charter

Jackson County at Mill Creek

Jordan at Marion County

Kennesaw Mountain at Lassiter

LaFayette at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Lake Oconee Academy at Social Circle

Lithia Springs at Collins Hill

Lithonia at Central Gwinnett

Lovett at St. Pius

McIntosh County Academy at Fitzgerald

Miller Grove at Decatur

Model at Sonoraville

Mount Pisgah Christian at Loganville Christian

Mountain View at Forsyth Central

North Paulding at Rome

North Springs at Johns Creek

Northside (Columbus) at Dougherty

Northside (Warner Robins) at Perry

Northview at West Hall

Oglethorpe County at Glascock County

Osborne at Woodland (Cartersville)

Pelham at Thomasville

Pierce County at Wayne County

Rabun County at Franklin (North Carolina)

Riverdale at Landmark Christian

Rockmart at Pepperell

Schley County vs. Pike County

Scintilla Charter at Calhoun County

Seneca (S.C.) at Stephens County

Sherwood Academy vs. Brookwood School

Shiloh at Apalachee

South Atlanta at Heard County

South Cobb at Tucker (Adams Stadium)

Southeast Whitfield at Gordon Lee

Southwest at Taylor County

Starr’s Mill at Alexander

Stockbridge at Newton

Terrell County at Hardaway (OS)

Thomson at Greenbrier

Toombs County at Dodge County

Trinity Christian at Holy Innocents’ (RW)

Trion at Chattooga

Vidalia at Portal

West Forsyth at Peachtree Ridge

West Laurens at Putnam County

Westwood at Stewart County

White County at Commerce

Aug. 15

Murray County vs. Ridgeland (Finley Stadium, Chattanooga)

Dade County vs. Chattanooga Prep (Finley Stadium, Chattanooga)

Stadium abbreviations: (GO) Godfrey; (L) Lakewood; (OS) Odis Spencer; (P) Pooler; (RW) Riverwood High School; (SC) Southern Crescent; (SV) Savannah High School; (TO) Twelve Oakes