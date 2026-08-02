GHSA football scrimmage schedule 2026: First preseason game is Wednesday

The McEachern Indians play against North Cobb during the first half of the game Friday, August 22, 2025 at McEachern. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Most football teams are playing preseason games the next two weeks. Below are those games that have been reported to AJC Varsity. Please click here to make additions or report errors.

Scrimmages

Aug. 5

Cambridge at Roswell

Aug. 6

Arabia Mountain at Therrell

Berkmar vs. Drew (SC)

Creekside Christian at Augusta Prep

Effingham County at Screven County

Flint River Academy at Crawford County

Flowery Branch at Seckinger

Grayson at Milton

Hampton at Spalding

Heard County at LaGrange

Jenkins vs. Savannah Country Day (SV)

Lanier at Archer

Long County at Metter

McDonough at Mundy’s Mill (TO)

Pace Academy at Mount Vernon