GHSA football scrimmage schedule 2026: First preseason game is Wednesday

SCRIMMAGES
The McEachern Indians play against North Cobb during the first half of the game Friday, August 22, 2025 at McEachern. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Most football teams are playing preseason games the next two weeks. Below are those games that have been reported to AJC Varsity. Please click here to make additions or report errors.
Scrimmages
Aug. 5
Cambridge at Roswell
Aug. 6
Arabia Mountain at Therrell
Berkmar vs. Drew (SC)
Creekside Christian at Augusta Prep
Effingham County at Screven County
Flint River Academy at Crawford County
Flowery Branch at Seckinger
Grayson at Milton
Hampton at Spalding
Heard County at LaGrange
Jenkins vs. Savannah Country Day (SV)
Lanier at Archer
Long County at Metter
McDonough at Mundy’s Mill (TO)
Pace Academy at Mount Vernon
Parkview at Walton
South Gwinnett at North Gwinnett
Spring Creek at Westwood
Stephenson at Brookwood
Aug. 7
Appling County at Jeff Davis
Athens Christian at Providence Christian
Augusta Christian at Edmund Burke Academy
Bacon County at Telfair County
Bainbridge at Tift County
Baldwin at East Laurens
Baylor (Tennessee) at Buford
Benedictine at Summerville (South Carolina)
Bethlehem Christian at Lake Oconee Academy
Bleckley County at Hawkinsville
Bluffton (South Carolina) at Savannah Christian
Boyd-Buchanan (Tennessee) at Central (Carrollton)
Brantley County, Rutland at Charlton County
Brunswick at Ware County
Bulloch Academy at Jenkins County
Cairo at Thomas County Central
Calvary Day vs. Ashley Ridge (Summerville, South Carolina)
Cambridge at Roswell
Campbell at New Manchester
Cartersville at McEachern
Cedartown at Hiram
Centennial at Riverwood
Chapel Hill at Chattahoochee
Cherokee at Creekview
Clinch County at Berrien
Colquitt County at Houston County
Coosa at Northwest Whitfield
Cross Creek at Warren County
Dacula at Norcross
Dade at Bowdon
Darlington at Banks County
Dawson County at North Forsyth
Denmark at Pope
Dodge County at Wilcox County
Douglass at KIPP Atlanta
Dutchtown at Eagle’s Landing
Early County at Columbus (OS)
East Forsyth at South Forsyth
Effingham County at Screven County
Elbert County at Washington-Wilkes
Fitzgerald at Coffee
Forest Park at Pebblebrook
Frederica Academy at Terrell Academy
Fullington Academy at Baker County
George Walton Academy at Brentwood
Gilmer at North Cobb Christian
GMC Prep at Montgomery County
Griffin at North Clayton (SC)
Habersham Central at Lumpkin County
Hancock Central at Greene County
Hardaway at Marion County
Harlem at Lakeside (Evans)
Hayesville (N.C.) at Union County
Jasper County at Jones County
Johnson (Savannah) at Southeast Bulloch
Johnson County at Treutlen
Kell at North Cobb
Lakeview Academy at Johnson (Gainesville)
Lambert at River Ridge
Lanier County at Terrell County
Loganville at North Oconee
Lovejoy, Westover at Sumter County
Manchester, Mount Bethel Christian at St. Anne-Pacelli
Marietta at Carrollton
Mary Persons at West Laurens
McEachern at Cartersville
Mitchell County at Monroe
M.L. King, Miller Grove, Redan jamboree (GO)
Mount Zion (Carroll) at Temple
New Manchester at Campbell
Oglethorpe County at Hart County
Peach County at Warner Robins
Pepperell at Adairsville
Pickens at Model
Pierce County, Richmond Hill at Glynn Academy
Richmond Academy at Burke County
Seminole County at Cook
Sequoyah at Wheeler
Shaw at Midtown
South Paulding at Allatoona
Southwest Georgia Academy vs. Calvary Christian (at Terrell Academy)
St. Francis at Cherokee Christian
Statesboro at South Effingham
Swainsboro at Laney
Troup at Callaway
Veterans at Lowndes
Villa Rica at Newnan
Walker at Lake Oconee Academy
Washington at B.E.S.T. Academy
Westside (Augusta) at Greenbrier
Westside (Macon) at Jackson
Whitefield Academy at Lovett
Whitewater at Northgate
Woodstock at Sprayberry
Worth County at Valdosta
Aug. 8
Mays vs. Carver (Atlanta) (L)
Aug. 12
Locust Grove at Jackson
Southwest DeKalb at Monroe
Aug. 13
Blessed Trinity at Fellowship Christian
Cass at Calhoun
Chamblee at Duluth
Cherokee Bluff at Morgan County
Clarkston vs. Utopian Academy (SC)
Claxton at Tattnall County
Druid Hills at Stone Mountain
Dunwoody at Wesleyan
East Jackson at North Hall
Hart County at Oconee County
Jefferson at Clarke Central
Morgan County at Cherokee Bluff
New Hampstead vs. Savannah Christian (P)
North Murray vs. Notre Dame (Finley Stadium, Chattanooga)
Pace Academy at Whitefield Academy
Paulding County at East Paulding
Ringgold vs. East Hamilton (Finley Stadium, Chattanooga)
Sandy Creek at East Coweta
Smiths Station (Alabama) at Spencer (OS)
Westlake at North Atlanta
Winder-Barrow at Monroe Area
Woodward Academy at Greater Atlanta Christian
Aug. 14
Abbeville (South Carolina) at Lincoln County
Aquinas at Hephzibah
Armuchee at Gordon Central
Athens Academy at Westminster
Baker County (Florida) at Citizens Christian
Bolles (Florida) at Camden County
Bradwell Institute vs. Liberty County
Brantley County, Butler at Wheeler County
Bremen at Harris County
Brooks County at Clinch County
Brunswick at Appling County
Carver (Columbus) at Lee County
Central (Macon) at Dooly County
Charlton County, Wilcox County at Crisp County
Chestatee at Banks County
Coahulla Creek at Dalton
Creekside at Columbia
Douglas County at Hughes
Dublin at Jeff Davis
Eagle’s Landing Christian at Luella
East Hall at Pickens
Emanuel County Institute at Johnson County
Evans at Grovetown
Fannin County at Andrews (North Carolina)
Fayette County at McIntosh
Franklin County at Cedar Shoals
Gainesville at Harrison
Haralson County at King’s Ridge Christian
Harlem at Westside (Augusta)
Hebron Christian, Prince Avenue Christian at Marist
Heritage (Ringgold) at Boyd-Buchanan (Finley Stadium, Chattanooga)
Hillgrove at Etowah
Howard at Woodland (Stockbridge)
Irwin County at Baconton Charter
Jackson County at Mill Creek
Jordan at Marion County
Kennesaw Mountain at Lassiter
LaFayette at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
Lake Oconee Academy at Social Circle
Lithia Springs at Collins Hill
Lithonia at Central Gwinnett
Lovett at St. Pius
McIntosh County Academy at Fitzgerald
Miller Grove at Decatur
Model at Sonoraville
Mount Pisgah Christian at Loganville Christian
Mountain View at Forsyth Central
North Paulding at Rome
North Springs at Johns Creek
Northside (Columbus) at Dougherty
Northside (Warner Robins) at Perry
Northview at West Hall
Oglethorpe County at Glascock County
Osborne at Woodland (Cartersville)
Pelham at Thomasville
Pierce County at Wayne County
Rabun County at Franklin (North Carolina)
Riverdale at Landmark Christian
Rockmart at Pepperell
Schley County vs. Pike County
Scintilla Charter at Calhoun County
Seneca (S.C.) at Stephens County
Sherwood Academy vs. Brookwood School
Shiloh at Apalachee
South Atlanta at Heard County
South Cobb at Tucker (Adams Stadium)
Southeast Whitfield at Gordon Lee
Southwest at Taylor County
Starr’s Mill at Alexander
Stockbridge at Newton
Terrell County at Hardaway (OS)
Thomson at Greenbrier
Toombs County at Dodge County
Trinity Christian at Holy Innocents’ (RW)
Trion at Chattooga
Vidalia at Portal
West Forsyth at Peachtree Ridge
West Laurens at Putnam County
Westwood at Stewart County
White County at Commerce
Aug. 15
Murray County vs. Ridgeland (Finley Stadium, Chattanooga)
Dade County vs. Chattanooga Prep (Finley Stadium, Chattanooga)
Stadium abbreviations: (GO) Godfrey; (L) Lakewood; (OS) Odis Spencer; (P) Pooler; (RW) Riverwood High School; (SC) Southern Crescent; (SV) Savannah High School; (TO) Twelve Oakes