Atlanta Falcons Will Falcons play starters in preseason? Here’s Stefanski’s philosophy. Falcons begin exhibition season Aug. 14 against Denver Broncos. Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski watches during the first day of training camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 1 hour ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons will likely play their starters in two of their three preseason games, coach Kevin Stefanski said after Friday’s training camp practice. “I do think, in general, it’s good to play in the preseason,” Stefanski said. “Now, the number of plays varies, of course. We’ll really treat the first game and the third game as games that we’ll play some of our starters.” That puts the Falcons’ starters in line to play versus the Denver Broncos on Aug. 14 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and again Aug. 28against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Falcons’ second preseason game — an Aug. 22 bout with the Indianapolis Colts — follows two joint practices at the Colts’ training complex. So, the majority of the reps the Falcons take against the Colts will go to their starters, albeit in a practice setting. How much action the first unit sees, Stefanski said, remains unclear. Every team is different, and so are its needs. His philosophy, however, remains steady. “We’ll work through our plan for the first and third game,” Stefanski said, “but in general, I think for guys to get ready to play football, you got to play football.” The Falcons don’t have their quarterback plan finalized, either.

Michael Penix Jr., who’s eight months removed from suffering a torn ACL in November, told reporters Wednesday he may not be cleared for 11-on-11 participation for another four weeks. If so, he’d be cleared around the same time as the preseason finale against the Dolphins, though whether the Falcons would immediately put him on the field is unclear.