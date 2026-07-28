What you need to know about attending Falcons training camp

After the Falcons’ 8-9 season that saw them miss the playoffs, an offseason of change ushered in a new front office, with Matt Ryan at the helm as president of football, and a new coaching staff led by Kevin Stefanski.
The Falcons also parted ways with Kirk Cousins and added veteran Tua Tagovailoa, which created a competition for the starting job with Michael Penix Jr., who is returning from a knee injury.
Training camp begins Wednesday morning at the practice facility in Flowery Branch.
There are plenty of storylines to watch as camp begins and the Falcons look to get back to the postseason.
Here are Daniel Flick’s positional previews:
Are the training camp practices open to the public?
Although the Falcons will practice several times, many of the workouts are closed. However, there are 11 practice dates open to the public. Fans wishing to attend must get tickets (limit of four per person). All open workouts are at the Flowery Branch practice facility unless otherwise noted, and gates open one hour before the listed practice time:
- Friday, July 31, 9:15 a.m. (season ticket members only)
- Saturday, Aug. 1, 9:15 a.m. (sold out)
- Monday, Aug. 3, 9:15 a.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 4, 1:55 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 5, 9:15 a.m.
- Friday, Aug. 7, 9:15 a.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 8, 7 p.m. at Lanier High School (Saturday Night Lights)
- Monday, Aug. 10, 1:55 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 11, 9:15 a.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 12, 1:55 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 19, 3 p.m. (joint practices at Indianapolis)
- Thursday, Aug. 20, 3 p.m. (joint practices at Indianapolis)
Is parking available?
Fans attending training camp practices can find off-site parking at several locations. There are free shuttles that run throughout the area to the practice facility.
Fans with ADA permits will be able to park in a specific location.
What can fans bring?
Georgia weather can be dangerously hot. Fans should dress comfortably, with hats and sunglasses, and sunscreen could be helpful. Umbrellas and rain gear are allowed, along with lawn chairs, blankets and jackets. If there is hazardous weather, the practice will be moved indoors and closed to the public.
Fans also can bring light snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. Food trucks with concessions will be available to purchase food and drinks.
Still cameras are allowed, as long as the lenses are under 6 inches and don’t have flash attachments. Flash photography is not allowed, nor is recording audio or video.
Bags and purses will be inspected before entering the practice fields.
Are there restrictions on what fans can bring?
In trying to create a safe but inclusive environment, the Falcons will not allow any of the following at practices:
- Weapons of any kind
- Alcoholic beverages
- Pets (only service animals are allowed)
- Noisemakers
- Laser pointers
- Camcorders, professional cameras/tripods, drones
- Large backpacks and bags (No bags more than 8.5″ wide by 13″ long by 5″ deep)
- Portable canopies
- Large coolers (No larger than 15x12x11 inches; max 5 pounds)
- Anything deemed inappropriate by security