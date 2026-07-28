What you need to know about attending Falcons training camp

Falcon fans wait to enter the Falcons practice facility in 2025. This year's training camp begins Wednesday in Flowery Branch. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

10 practices in Flowery Branch will be open to the public, but you will need a ticket.

10 practices in Flowery Branch will be open to the public, but you will need a ticket.

After the Falcons’ 8-9 season that saw them miss the playoffs, an offseason of change ushered in a new front office, with Matt Ryan at the helm as president of football, and a new coaching staff led by Kevin Stefanski.

The Falcons also parted ways with Kirk Cousins and added veteran Tua Tagovailoa, which created a competition for the starting job with Michael Penix Jr., who is returning from a knee injury.

Training camp begins Wednesday morning at the practice facility in Flowery Branch.

There are plenty of storylines to watch as camp begins and the Falcons look to get back to the postseason.