Atlanta Falcons Falcons, guard Matthew Bergeron ink contract extension through 2030 The offensive lineman reportedly will get $60 million guaranteed and up to $96 million overall. Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron participates in the first day of training camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 10 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons signed starting left guard Matthew Bergeron to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. The deal, which runs through 2030, is worth $96 million with $60 million guaranteed, his agent, Chase Callahan of Excel Football, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. ESPN first reported details of the contract. Bergeron, a second-round pick in 2023, has started all 49 of his appearances in three seasons with the Falcons. The 26-year-old will play this season in the final year of his rookie contract. He’s the latest in a string of young offensive cornerstones to receive extensions this summer from the Falcons’ new regime, joining receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts.

Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham issued a statement in the announcement. “Matthew is the type of player you build around,” Cunningham said. “He’s establishing himself as one of the top young guards in the NFL, and his toughness, consistency and leadership have made him a cornerstone of our offensive line and the culture we’re building in Atlanta. “Extending players like Matthew reflects our commitment to investing in the trenches and building a strong foundation for the future. We’re very excited he will be a Falcon for years to come. We also appreciate [Bergeron’s agent] Chase Callahan for his professionalism, communication and partnership throughout this process.”

Bergeron said during OTAs he hoped the Falcons would keep him long-term, and he told the team’s website after the extension it “means the world” to stay with the organization moving forward.