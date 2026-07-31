Falcons ‘trust the process’ regarding Bijan Robinson hold-in

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons finished their third training camp practice Friday, and running back Bijan Robinson, who’s seeking a new contract, again didn’t participate.
The team, however, believes the situation is headed toward a mutual agreement.
Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski is confident that talks between Robinson and the organization will end in an amicable agreement.
“I think we all trust in the process of what’s going on,” Stefanski said.
The 24-year-old Robinson has been present at each practice, often smiling and hanging around his position mates, but he’s yet to participate in any session.
“You understand there’s a business side to everything we do, and there’s a football side, and sometimes you’re living in both worlds,” Stefanski said after Friday’s practice. “But (I’m) just going to continue to coach the football team.”
Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa touched on Robinson’s contract situation after practice.
“We’re waiting for Bijan to get paid,” Tagovailoa said. “You just let the guys that are able to handle that, do that, and just allow him to be himself around the building with the guys.”
Robinson, who led the NFL with 2,298 yards from scrimmage last season, has two years of team control remaining. He’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, plus the fifth-year option associated with it.
Stefanski declined to say whether the Falcons, who have been in talks with Robinson’s representation for several weeks this summer, were surprised by the two-time Pro Bowler’s decision to hold-in.
“The NFL, you understand different things come up, and contracts, obviously, are a part of that,” Stefanski said.
”So, it doesn’t change relationships and those kind of things.”
The Falcons will practice Saturday in Flowery Branch, capping a four-day ramp-up period before the pads come on early next week.