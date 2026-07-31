Falcons ‘trust the process’ regarding Bijan Robinson hold-in

Bijan Robinson watches practices Friday, July 31, 2026 as he reportedly is looking to get a new contract. (Rod Beard/AJC)

The star running back hasn’t participated in training camp while awaiting a new deal.

The star running back hasn’t participated in training camp while awaiting a new deal.

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons finished their third training camp practice Friday, and running back Bijan Robinson, who’s seeking a new contract, again didn’t participate.

The team, however, believes the situation is headed toward a mutual agreement.

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski is confident that talks between Robinson and the organization will end in an amicable agreement.

“I think we all trust in the process of what’s going on,” Stefanski said.

The 24-year-old Robinson has been present at each practice, often smiling and hanging around his position mates, but he’s yet to participate in any session.

“You understand there’s a business side to everything we do, and there’s a football side, and sometimes you’re living in both worlds,” Stefanski said after Friday’s practice. “But (I’m) just going to continue to coach the football team.”