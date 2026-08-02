Atlanta Braves

Braves trade for Royals outfielder, left-handed reliever

Kansas City Royals' Lane Thomas is doused by teammates after their baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 18, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals' Lane Thomas is doused by teammates after their baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 18, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
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Updated 35 minutes ago

The Braves have made their first trade ahead of Monday’s deadline, the club announced Saturday.

The Braves sent minor league pitchers Carter Holton and Lucas Braun to the Royals’ organization. Braun, pitching for Triple-A Gwinnett, is the Braves’ No. 8 overall prospect, according to MLB.

In return, the Royals sent outfielder Lane Thomas and left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter. Thomas is hitting .230 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs over 96 games this season. Falter has made only five appearances - and two starts - and has an ERA of 13.97.

Thomas, a Knoxville, Tennessee native, is hitting .263 against left-handed pitchers and has an .800 OPS in those matchups. For his career, he has a .850 OPS against lefties and has played all three outfield positions. He is on a one-year, $5.25 million contract.

After making his debut with the Cardinals in 2019, Thomas has also played for the Nationals and Guardians. He is a .240 career hitter.

Falter, from California, last pitched for the Royals May 26, but has been pitching for Triple-A Omaha, where he has thrown in 17 games and made seven starts, totaling 43 innings while going 2-1 with a 3.35 ERA.

Falter made his MLB debut in 2021 with the Phillies and has also pitched for the Pirates before joining the Royals.

- This will be updated.