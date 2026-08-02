Braves trade for Royals outfielder, left-handed reliever

Kansas City Royals' Lane Thomas is doused by teammates after their baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 18, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Braves have made their first trade ahead of Monday’s deadline, the club announced Saturday.

The Braves sent minor league pitchers Carter Holton and Lucas Braun to the Royals’ organization. Braun, pitching for Triple-A Gwinnett, is the Braves’ No. 8 overall prospect, according to MLB.

In return, the Royals sent outfielder Lane Thomas and left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter. Thomas is hitting .230 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs over 96 games this season. Falter has made only five appearances - and two starts - and has an ERA of 13.97.

Thomas, a Knoxville, Tennessee native, is hitting .263 against left-handed pitchers and has an .800 OPS in those matchups. For his career, he has a .850 OPS against lefties and has played all three outfield positions. He is on a one-year, $5.25 million contract.