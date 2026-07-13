Sports

The Win Column: Choose a side, y’all

Plus: Braves at the All-Star break.
By
1 hour ago

I’m back, baby!

Imagine I said that just like Frank Constanza, then get ready to pick sides in Atlanta’s final World Cup match — an event you might especially enjoy at the AJC’s free watch party.

SHOULD YOU ROOT FOR THESE GUYS?

England stars Jude Bellingham (left) and Harry Kane celebrate their quarterfinal win over Norway. (Julio Cortez/AP)
England stars Jude Bellingham (left) and Harry Kane celebrate their quarterfinal win over Norway. (Julio Cortez/AP)

England and Argentina, two star-strapped squads from two soccer-smitten nations, close out Atlanta’s World Cup hosting duties Wednesday afternoon.

With a trip to the final on the line, no less.

Annnnnd they happen to not like each other very much.

They’ve had testy matches since the ‘60s. Argentina legend Diego Maradona scored his famous “Hand of God” goal against England back in 1986. Then there’s that whole “let’s have an unofficial war over the Falkland Islands” thing.

It’s truly one of the more interesting rivalries out there — which means, dear Atlantan, that there’s no Elmo-ing allowed.

A few points to consider while choosing a rooting interest:

Team nicknames

World Cup history

Musical preferences

The stars

Or these guys? (Charlie Riedel/AP)
Or these guys? (Charlie Riedel/AP)

How they got to Atlanta

Controversies all around

If you need an American football analogy, we can comfortably liken Argentina to late Saban-era Alabama. England feels like a (slightly) less weird Texas A&M — wants to win so bad and ain’t exactly an underdog, but never quite gets there.

So who ya got?

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SERIOUSLY, COME TO THE WATCH PARTY

I assume most locals aren’t attending the semifinal in person, given that the cheapest tickets are currently running about $3K. So how about stopping by the aforementioned AJC watch party?

Its from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Monday Night Brewing’s Grove location. Ditch work, grab some beer, enjoy live music and maybe win a raffle.

All are welcome … but do RSVP in advance.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING THIS WEEK?

A closer look at the looming MLB All-Star action coming up shortly. In the meantime …

🏀 Hawks: The sickos among us have two more games of the Las Vegas Summer League action to enjoy. Atlanta’s youngsters take on Boston at 6 tonight and Memphis at 8 p.m. Thursday. Both streaming on Amazon Prime.

😬 Dream: Our suddenly reeling WNBA squad hosts Los Angeles tonight in College Park (7 p.m., USA and Atlanta News First). Angel Reese, who missed Saturday’s loss to Portland with an ankle injury, is questionable.

After that: a Friday night trip to Toronto.

🏈 ACC Football Kickoff: The conference’s annual “a bunch of players and coaches talk to reporters” event begins Wednesday in Friday — and the AJC’s Gabe Burns will be there.

British Open: The meaningful golf at England’s Royal Birkdale starts Thursday. Forecast calls for sand dunes and a funky-looking clubhouse.

⚽ United: Remember them? Atlanta United spent its World Cup hiatus sending winger Saba Lobjanidze to Real Salt Lake … and return to the pitch Friday in Nashville (8 p.m., Fox).

BRAVES AT THE ALL-STAR BREAK

Michael Harris II, defying "keep your eye on the ball" dogma. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)
Michael Harris II, defying "keep your eye on the ball" dogma. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

After salvaging a win against the Cardinals on Sunday, the Braves enter the All-Star break at 55-40. They have a two-game division lead over the Phillies.

Could be a lot worse! But used to be a lot better.

🤔 Go vote, then consider this tidbit from columnist Michael Cunningham: “If you’re tired of the injury bug biting the Braves, just know it could be a lot worse. According to Spotrac, Braves players have spent a cumulative 1,101 days on the IL. That ranks 10th among MLB teams. Not all IL stints are created equal, but the Dodgers, Mets, Tigers and other teams have key players getting hurt like the Braves.”

Mr. Cunningham wrote a lot more about the Bravos — including Sonny Gray trade rumors — in the latest edition of his Weekend Reflections. But I found that tidbit interesting … if not particularly encouraging.

Lotta work to do.

🔗 Bonus linkage: Acuña, Kim begin rehab assignments today

AS FOR THE FESTIVITIES IN PHILLY …

The Home Run Derby starts at 8 tonight on Netflix. The participants in Philadelphia: Junior Caminero (Rays), Jac Caglianone (Royals), Ben Rice (Yankees), Willson Contreras (Red Sox), Jordan Walker (Cardinals), Bryce Harper (Phillies), Kyle Schwarber (Phillies) and Munetaka Murakami (White Sox).

The All-Star Game starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday on Fox. Phillies lefty Cristopher Sanchez gets the start for the National League, while the Blue Jays’ Dylan Cease starts for the American squad.

The Braves contingent: Drake Baldwin and Ozzie Albies start, with Matt Olson, Chris Sale and Raisel Iglesias in Philly too. Still no call for Michael Harris II.

OK, ONE MORE BASEBALL THING

The MLB draft went down over the weekend. Click here to read about the Braves’ picks (which were heavy on position players). And here to read about a record number of Bulldogs draftees. And here to read about Tech’s first-rounders.

Georgia high schoolers also fared quite well. In fact …

Twelve Georgia high schoolers heard their names called in the 2026 MLB draft. Only California and Florida produced more picks.
Twelve Georgia high schoolers heard their names called in the 2026 MLB draft. Only California and Florida produced more picks.

Peach State prowess in any sport isn’t exactly a surprise these days. But we will point out that California has almost four times the population of Georgia. Florida has roughly twice as many people.

Another fun tidbit uncovered by Win Column Data Guy Rahul Deshpande: Including high school and college players, 22 MLB teams selected at least one prospect with Georgia roots in this year’s draft.

That means only eight teams didn’t.

PHOTO OF THE WEEKEND

Ryan Blaney won Sunday's weather-delayed Quaker State 400 at Atlanta's EchoPark Speedway. (Mike Stewart/AP)
Ryan Blaney won Sunday's weather-delayed Quaker State 400 at Atlanta's EchoPark Speedway. (Mike Stewart/AP)

What a lovely lip sweater.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of the Win Column. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.