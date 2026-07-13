Sports The Win Column: Choose a side, y’all Plus: Braves at the All-Star break.

By Tyler Estep 1 hour ago Share

I’m back, baby! Imagine I said that just like Frank Constanza, then get ready to pick sides in Atlanta’s final World Cup match — an event you might especially enjoy at the AJC’s free watch party. SHOULD YOU ROOT FOR THESE GUYS? England stars Jude Bellingham (left) and Harry Kane celebrate their quarterfinal win over Norway. (Julio Cortez/AP) England and Argentina, two star-strapped squads from two soccer-smitten nations, close out Atlanta’s World Cup hosting duties Wednesday afternoon. With a trip to the final on the line, no less. Annnnnd they happen to not like each other very much. They’ve had testy matches since the ‘60s. Argentina legend Diego Maradona scored his famous “Hand of God” goal against England back in 1986. Then there’s that whole “let’s have an unofficial war over the Falkland Islands” thing.

It’s truly one of the more interesting rivalries out there — which means, dear Atlantan, that there’s no Elmo-ing allowed. A few points to consider while choosing a rooting interest: Team nicknames England: The Three Lions (but 11 humans still play at a time.)

Argentina: La Albiceleste, which translates to “The White and Sky Blue.”

World Cup history England: Titleless since 1966. Just like the Atlanta Falcons (sort of).

Argentina: Won last time. And two other times. Musical preferences England: Overplayed songs from Oasis and the Beatles.

Overplayed songs from Oasis and the Beatles. Argentina: “Muchachos,” which, as I understand it, is an adaptation of a song about getting drunk with your bros.

The stars England: Harry Kane = veteran leader-type guy with six goals. Jude Bellingham = young gun with six goals.

Argentina: Lionel Messi is an all-timer (not to mention a frequent Atlanta United tormentor) and, at 39 years old, this may be his last World Cup. He’s scored eight goals, tied for most in the tournament. Or these guys? (Charlie Riedel/AP) How they got to Atlanta England: Won its group, conquered Congolese Cinderella in Atlanta, somehow outlasted Mexico in Mexico City and then showed Norway and our big, beautiful boy Erling Haaland the exit.

Argentina: Won its group, defeated tournament darling Cape Verde, ousted Egypt and then de-neutralized the Swiss in extra time.

Controversies all around England: Scored just before the half against Norway, after it sure looked like a sky-high goal kick took a favorable bounce off a wire above the field in Miami. FIFA says that didn’t happen but … who knows. Also a Norway goal was nixed because of a questionable foul called on Haaland.

Argentina: Egypt thinks it got hosed by the refs, both human- and computer-based. And Switzerland? The Swiss played a good chunk of the match with 10 men after review changed a yellow card on an Argentine player into a second yellow card (and an ejection) for one of their own. If you need an American football analogy, we can comfortably liken Argentina to late Saban-era Alabama. England feels like a (slightly) less weird Texas A&M — wants to win so bad and ain’t exactly an underdog, but never quite gets there. So who ya got? 📬 Stumbled across the Win Column? Sign up here to get it delivered straight to your inbox.

SERIOUSLY, COME TO THE WATCH PARTY I assume most locals aren’t attending the semifinal in person, given that the cheapest tickets are currently running about $3K. So how about stopping by the aforementioned AJC watch party? Its from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Monday Night Brewing’s Grove location. Ditch work, grab some beer, enjoy live music and maybe win a raffle. All are welcome … but do RSVP in advance. WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING THIS WEEK? A closer look at the looming MLB All-Star action coming up shortly. In the meantime … 🏀 Hawks: The sickos among us have two more games of the Las Vegas Summer League action to enjoy. Atlanta’s youngsters take on Boston at 6 tonight and Memphis at 8 p.m. Thursday. Both streaming on Amazon Prime.

Recent linkage: Hawks encouraging rookies to ‘shoot that shot’ 😬 Dream: Our suddenly reeling WNBA squad hosts Los Angeles tonight in College Park (7 p.m., USA and Atlanta News First). Angel Reese, who missed Saturday’s loss to Portland with an ankle injury, is questionable. After that: a Friday night trip to Toronto. 🏈 ACC Football Kickoff: The conference’s annual “a bunch of players and coaches talk to reporters” event begins Wednesday in Friday — and the AJC’s Gabe Burns will be there. Brent Key and the Yellow Jacket crew speak Thursday. ⛳ British Open: The meaningful golf at England’s Royal Birkdale starts Thursday. Forecast calls for sand dunes and a funky-looking clubhouse.

⚽ United: Remember them? Atlanta United spent its World Cup hiatus sending winger Saba Lobjanidze to Real Salt Lake … and return to the pitch Friday in Nashville (8 p.m., Fox). BRAVES AT THE ALL-STAR BREAK Michael Harris II, defying "keep your eye on the ball" dogma. (Erik S. Lesser/AP) After salvaging a win against the Cardinals on Sunday, the Braves enter the All-Star break at 55-40. They have a two-game division lead over the Phillies. Could be a lot worse! But used to be a lot better. That leads us to today’s poll, which asks how you’re feeling about their chances the rest of the way.

The options range from “World Series or bust” to “let’s see what the trade deadline brings.”

🤔 Go vote, then consider this tidbit from columnist Michael Cunningham: “If you’re tired of the injury bug biting the Braves, just know it could be a lot worse. According to Spotrac, Braves players have spent a cumulative 1,101 days on the IL. That ranks 10th among MLB teams. Not all IL stints are created equal, but the Dodgers, Mets, Tigers and other teams have key players getting hurt like the Braves.” Mr. Cunningham wrote a lot more about the Bravos — including Sonny Gray trade rumors — in the latest edition of his Weekend Reflections. But I found that tidbit interesting … if not particularly encouraging. Lotta work to do. 🔗 Bonus linkage: Acuña, Kim begin rehab assignments today AS FOR THE FESTIVITIES IN PHILLY … The Home Run Derby starts at 8 tonight on Netflix. The participants in Philadelphia: Junior Caminero (Rays), Jac Caglianone (Royals), Ben Rice (Yankees), Willson Contreras (Red Sox), Jordan Walker (Cardinals), Bryce Harper (Phillies), Kyle Schwarber (Phillies) and Munetaka Murakami (White Sox).

I suppose our natural rooting interest here is Walker, who went to Decatur High.

Caminero was a finalist in last year’s derby at Truist Park. The All-Star Game starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday on Fox. Phillies lefty Cristopher Sanchez gets the start for the National League, while the Blue Jays’ Dylan Cease starts for the American squad. The Braves contingent: Drake Baldwin and Ozzie Albies start, with Matt Olson, Chris Sale and Raisel Iglesias in Philly too. Still no call for Michael Harris II. OK, ONE MORE BASEBALL THING The MLB draft went down over the weekend. Click here to read about the Braves’ picks (which were heavy on position players). And here to read about a record number of Bulldogs draftees. And here to read about Tech’s first-rounders. Georgia high schoolers also fared quite well. In fact …