Georgia Bulldogs Georgia sets program record to conclude 2026 MLB Draft Bulldogs led the nation with 13 players selected from this year’s draft class. Georgia teammates celebrate after an NCAA baseball College World Series elimination game against Texas, Tuesday, June 16, 2026 in Omaha, Neb. Georgia won 2-0. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

By Hunter DeLauder 1 hour ago Share

After three Georgia players were picked on Day 1 of the 2026 MLB Draft, the Bulldogs had an even better Day 2 to round out this year’s draft class. On Sunday, 10 players from this past season’s team were selected, setting a new program record with 13 players drafted. The total also marked the most of any collegiate school in the country. Along with this historic feat, one UGA high school and two transfer commits also heard their names called. 2026 Roster Selections The day got started in the sixth round when right-handed pitcher and Bogart native Justin Byrd came off the board to the Los Angeles Angels, joining teammate Rylan Lujo, who was picked by the Angels in the fourth round.

Byrd posted a 6-2 record in 27 appearances - making one start, alongside a team-high eight saves. In 62.2 innings, Byrd tallied a 77-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and held opponents to a .194 batting average. His slot value is set at $399,800. Three more Bulldogs were drafted in the seventh round, beginning with Caden Aoki at pick 207 by the Texas Rangers, Dylan Vigue two picks later at 209 by the Kansas City Royals and infielder Ryan Wynn by the Seattle Mariners with the 220th overall selection.

Aoki’s slot value is set at $294,800. The USC transfer spent one season at UGA, starting the year as a reliever before finishing the year starting six of his final seven outings, including three postseason starts. During the NCAA Tournament, Aoki tossed a combined 19.2 innings, 22 hits, nine runs, 26 strikeouts and two walks versus Liberty, Miss St, and Oklahoma.

His final season totals were 20 appearances, recording a 4.08 ERA, a 110-to-27 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 86 innings thrown. Vigue slot value was $289,900. The Michigan transfer spent most of the time in the Bulldogs’ weekend starting rotation - starting in 16 of his 18 total outings this 2026 season. He finished with a 4.43 ERA, striking out 77 batters and allowing 36 walks in 63 innings. After some shaky performances during the final stretch of the year, Vigue made his final start count in an elimination game against Texas during the College World Series. He tossed four shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out eight. Wynn’s slot value is set at $266,100.

The Douglasville native spent one season at Georgia after transferring from Wofford, where he slashed .323/.377/.638 with 42 hits, 14 doubles, nine home runs and 37 RBI. During the eighth round, the Texas Rangers used the 237th overall pick on shortstop Kolby Branch, while the Cleveland Guardians selected right-handed pitcher Matt Scott with the 243rd overall pick. Branch’s slot value was set at $236,100. The three-year starter played in all 195 games, hit a career .277 with 197 hits, 50 homers (fourth most in UGA history) and ranked 10th in program history in RBI (159) and walks (110). Playing every game at shortstop, Branch posted a career .973 fielding percentage, including this season’s .977 that earned him the Gold Glove Award By ABCA/Rawlings. This season, Branch slashed .267/.379/.576 with 68 hits, including career-highs in doubles (19), homers (20), RBI (60) and walks (40). During his final at-bat, Branch’s storybook career came to a fitting ending with a no-doubt solo home run against Oklahoma on June 17.

“Can’t script it up any better,” Kolby Branch said postgame. Scott’s slot value was set at $228,600. The Stanford transfer spent one season at Georgia, where he made 20 appearances - three starts - the 6-foot-7 right-hander posted a 7-0 record with a 4.22 ERA and a 76-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 59.2 innings pitched. Opponents struggled hitting Scott this year, batting just .214 and racking up an 11.5 strikeout-per-nine thanks to the Redding, CT, native’s power fastball, sharp cutter and slider. Utility man Tre Phelps was drafted 258th overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 9th round. His slot value is set at $214,800.

Over three seasons, Phelps appeared in 157 games, where he recorded a career .339 batting average, totaling 199 hits, 36 doubles, 2 triples, 41 home runs, 143 RBI, and a 1.059 OPS. Phelps played and started in 65 games, batted .348 with 11 doubles, one triple, 19 home runs and 59 RBI while fielding .961 in 128 total chances. His efforts helped earn him ABCA First Team All-American, All-SEC First Team and SEC All-Defensive Team honors. Right-handed pitcher Caleb Jameson’s 12th-round selection by the Arizona Diamondbacks at the time tied the program record of 11 picks in a single draft. But it was outfielder Kenny Ishikawa’s 13th-round pick by the Cincinnati Reds that broke the record. In 160 plate appearances, the left-handed batter tallied 42 hits, six doubles, one triple, three homers, 21 RBI and a remarkable 28-to-11 walk-to-strikeout ratio.

Ishikawa was Georgia’s best hitter during the College World Series, knocking a team-best .357 (5-for-14) with a home run and three RBI. It will be interesting to see whether Ishikawa signs with Cincinnati or returns to Georgia, as he still has three years of eligibility remaining. The final Bulldog from the 2026 roster to be drafted was catcher/first baseman Brennan Hudson in the 20th round by the Chicago Cubs. This season, Hudson hit .294 in 163 at-bats with 48 hits, 22 home runs and 51 RBI. He still struck out 46 times - tied for fifth highest - but also drew 39 walks. High school selection Georgia had one high school commit drafted on Sunday. Left-handed pitcher Patrick Clemmey out of Avon Old Farms High School was drafted 429th overall by the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday in the 14th round. Clemmey has been committed to Georgia since October 2025. Transfer Selections The Bulldogs had two transfer commits drafted as well on Sunday, with left-handed pitcher Edwin Alicea and infielder Mikey Bell coming off the board.