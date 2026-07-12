Sports

Looking for a World Cup ticket for the semifinal in Atlanta? It’s not cheap.

Wednesday’s Argentina-England match will run you over $3K, and that won’t get you up close.
Argentina fans wearing the No. 10 jersey of Lionel Messi head to Atlanta Stadium before the start of Argentina-Egypt FIFA World Cup match Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Argentina fans wearing the No. 10 jersey of Lionel Messi head to Atlanta Stadium before the start of Argentina-Egypt FIFA World Cup match Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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1 hour ago

Atlanta has had its fare share of quality matches during the World Cup run over the past few weeks.

From the shocking opener featuring Spain and Cape Verde to the scintillating matchup in the round of 16 with Argentina, there has been no shortage of thrills for the sellout crowds of 65,000-plus fans at Atlanta Stadium.

With defending champion Argentina set to make its return to Atlanta to face England in the semifinals on Wednesday at 3 p.m., it’s become a hot ticket — and an expensive one.

As of Sunday afternoon, a single ticket from third-party vendors started at around $3,000 each, including taxes and fees.

And that’s for a seat in the 300 section, the highest level in the stadium.

As the date gets closer, the ticket prices will fluctuate a bit, but with both rabid fan bases looking to see their team get a spot in the World Cup final, they could skyrocket a bit too.

Here’s a sampling of the lowest prices and sections for tickets for Wednesday’s match on third-party sites:

* before taxes