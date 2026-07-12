Looking for a World Cup ticket for the semifinal in Atlanta? It’s not cheap.

Argentina fans wearing the No. 10 jersey of Lionel Messi head to Atlanta Stadium before the start of Argentina-Egypt FIFA World Cup match Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Wednesday’s Argentina-England match will run you over $3K, and that won’t get you up close.

Wednesday’s Argentina-England match will run you over $3K, and that won’t get you up close.

Atlanta has had its fare share of quality matches during the World Cup run over the past few weeks.

From the shocking opener featuring Spain and Cape Verde to the scintillating matchup in the round of 16 with Argentina, there has been no shortage of thrills for the sellout crowds of 65,000-plus fans at Atlanta Stadium.

With defending champion Argentina set to make its return to Atlanta to face England in the semifinals on Wednesday at 3 p.m., it’s become a hot ticket — and an expensive one.

As of Sunday afternoon, a single ticket from third-party vendors started at around $3,000 each, including taxes and fees.