Atlanta Braves These Braves aren’t All-Stars but have had All-Star Game-worthy seasons Atlanta has several players who are candidates to be added to the roster. The Braves’ Michael Harris II reacts after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Red Sox at Truist Park in Atlanta on Friday, May 15, 2026. Harris could be an addition to the All-Star Game July 14. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 21 minutes ago Share

The Braves will be well represented at the All-Star Game on July 14 in Philadelphia, and there’s a strong possibility there could be another Braves’ cap or two in the home dugout at Citizens Bank Park that day. Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Drake Baldwin, Chris Sale and Raisel Iglesias are already on the National League roster, as announced by MLB on Saturday. A few more Braves have put together strong seasons and have a case to be added to the team. It’s not uncommon for players initially selected to the All-Star Game to opt out or be replaced because of injury. Here is a look at Braves players who could still end up in Philadelphia:

Michael Harris II Harris is on pace for a career season, besting his 2022 National League Rookie of the Year campaign. Harris is hitting .302 with 16 home runs and 51 RBIs. He has an .840 OPS. The 25-year-old’s advanced metrics are also outstanding, with his expected weighted on-base percentage, expected batting average, expected slugging percentage, hard-hit percentage all in the 90th percentile among major leaguers. Harris is also in the top three among NL center fielders in defensive runs saved and WAR (wins above replacement).

Dylan Lee Lee has been one of, it not the best, Braves relievers. But because Lee typically pitches middle innings, recognition is hard to come by for the 31-year-old lefty.

His numbers, however, are eye-popping. He has a 1.60 ERA, .066 WHIP, .153 batting average against, 1.33 FIP (fielding independent pitching) and WAR of 1.5. In 39 1/3 innings, ones that more often than not are high leverage, Lee has struck out 49 hitters and walked only five while allowing 21 hits. Mauricio Dubón Dubón has undoubtedly been an All-Star for the Braves, both in his ability to provide clutch hits and play all over the diamond. His overall numbers (.272/.330/.426) don’t jump off the page relative to current All-Star selections. Yet his production with runners in scoring position (.371, 23 RBIs) and his defensive prowess (ninth among all MLB outfielders with eight defensive runs saved) make him worthy of consideration. Robert Suárez It’s unfortunate that Suárez went on the 10-day injured list June 23 with right elbow inflammation because the Braves’ setup man might have been headed toward a third straight All-Star Game otherwise.