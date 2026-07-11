AJC Varsity Georgia produced five first-round MLB draft picks. Here’s where they’re headed. Five more Georgia-grown baseball players were selected in the first round of the MLB draft on Saturday. Etowah outfielder Trevor Condon was the third of five Georgia-grown baseball players to be selected in the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Saturday, July 11, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Jack Leo 9 minutes ago Share

Georgia high schools produced five of the 37 first-round picks in the 2026 MLB draft on Saturday. That included three college players and two players drafted directly out of high school. Georgia Tech products Vahn Lackey and Drew Burress were both selected in the top 10. The Minnesota Twins drafted Lackey with the No. 3 overall pick. The Johnny Bench Award-winner (given to college baseball’s best catcher) batted .397 with 20 home runs and 78 RBIs for the Jackets in 2026. Lackey became the highest-drafted player to come out of Collins Hill, surpassing Washington Nationals infielder Nasim Nuñez (drafted No. 46 overall in 2019).

Burress also became the highest-drafted player to come from his high school, Houston County. The center fielder was selected No. 8 overall by the Athletics. Burress led the Bears to state championships in 2021 and 2023 before breaking Georgia Tech’s career home run record with 60 over the last three seasons. Georgia’s next selection came from the high school ranks, as the St. Louis Cardinals drafted Etowah outfielder Trevor Condon with the 13th overall pick. Etowah has produced several major leaguers, but Condon is the first to be selected in the first round. Condon, a Tennessee commitment, led off and played center field for an Etowah team that just won its second state championship in the last three years.

“What I want is to be a Hall of Famer,” Condon told the AJC in May. “Be one of the best of the best, and that’s plain and simple. I just want to get there, and I’ll do what it takes.”

Georgia’s second high school first-rounder came out of the GIAA ranks. Citizens Christian Academy pitcher Blake Bryant was taken 31st overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bryant had a 0.22 ERA with 141 strikeouts and just 13 walks in 12 starts his senior year. The 6-foot-5 right-hander is committed to Clemson. “Being in control of the game is one of the greatest feelings,” Bryant told the AJC. “If you go out there and you strike out the side, and your defense is basically just standing there like flowers, don’t have to do nothing, then you know you’ve done your job, you’re out there.” Georgia’s fifth first-rounder came on the final pick of the round when the Colorado Rockies drafted UGA catcher Daniel Jackson. The Golden Spikes Award winner (given to college baseball’s top player) batted .379 with 32 home runs and 87 RBI. Jackson can become the first player from North Springs to play in an MLB game since Tom McMillan in 1977, according to Baseball Reference.