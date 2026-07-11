Georgia Tech’s Vahn Lackey, Drew Burress go in first 10 picks in MLB draft

Georgia Tech’s Vahn Lackey celebrates after scoring a run with teammates in the dugout during the third inning against Georgia in a NCAA baseball game at Truist Park, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 14-4. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Yellow Jackets continue tradition of top-tier catching prospects, as Lackey goes to the Twins.

Yellow Jackets continue tradition of top-tier catching prospects, as Lackey goes to the Twins.

Georgia Tech baseball saw its season end earlier than expected, but the Yellow Jackets also saw two of their standout players go early in Saturday’s MLB draft.

Catcher Vahn Lackey went No. 3 overall to the Twins and outfielder Drew Burress was selected eighth by the Athletics.

Lackey, at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, was a late bloomer from Suwanee, and he didn’t get any Division I college offers until his senior year at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee. At Tech, he became the country’s best catcher, earning the Johnny Bench Award last month.

In 61 games, Lackey hit .397 with 20 home runs and 85 RBIs and finished with a 1.291 OPS and added 15 stolen bases. He helped the Yellow Jackets assemble one of the best offensive lineups in country before they lost in the super regionals to Oklahoma.