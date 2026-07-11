Braves select Virginia outfielder Gracia with No. 9 overall pick

The Braves dipped into ACC country for their first pick of the 2026 MLB draft, selecting AJ Gracia on Saturday with the ninth overall pick. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The No. 19 overall prospect, according to MLB.com, began his college career at Duke before transferring to UVA.

The No. 19 overall prospect, according to MLB.com, began his college career at Duke before transferring to UVA.

The Braves dipped into ACC country for their first pick of the 2026 MLB draft.

AJ Gracia, an outfielder from Virginia, was taken by the organization Saturday with the ninth overall pick.

“That was really cool, man,” Gracia said. “I didn’t really know what was going to happen until about three minutes before the pick, so definitely was a last-minute thing. I’m just super excited, super happy to be Brave.

“It’d be hard to find another organization that’s been better than them in terms of development the last couple years,” Gracia said from his home in New Jersey. “So, obviously, super super happy and grateful to be a part of that. I’m really just happy to get to work at the end of the day. I think three years of college, not doing class anymore, I opened up a lot more time, so I’m excited to get that extra time and really get to work.”