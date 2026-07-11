Braves select Virginia outfielder Gracia with No. 9 overall pick

The Braves dipped into ACC country for their first pick of the 2026 MLB draft.
AJ Gracia, an outfielder from Virginia, was taken by the organization Saturday with the ninth overall pick.
“That was really cool, man,” Gracia said. “I didn’t really know what was going to happen until about three minutes before the pick, so definitely was a last-minute thing. I’m just super excited, super happy to be Brave.
“It’d be hard to find another organization that’s been better than them in terms of development the last couple years,” Gracia said from his home in New Jersey. “So, obviously, super super happy and grateful to be a part of that. I’m really just happy to get to work at the end of the day. I think three years of college, not doing class anymore, I opened up a lot more time, so I’m excited to get that extra time and really get to work.”
The No. 19 overall prospect, according to MLB.com, Gracia (6-3, 195) began his college career at Duke after graduating from Ranney School in New Jersey. Gracia, who throws and hits left-handed, was a freshman All-American at Duke and then transferred to UVA for his junior season. In 56 games with the Cavaliers this past season, Gracia hit .354 with 14 homers and 48 RBIs. He had an OPS of 1.121.
Gracia said he grew up a Yankees fan, yet still has plenty of history with Atlanta and the Braves. He has played games against Georgia Tech at Russ Chandler Stadium and was a part of the 2022 Hank Aaron Invitational played at Truist Park.
“When he’s locked in, Gracia looks like one of the better college bats in the class,” reads the MLB.com scouting report on Gracia. “Swinging from the left side of the plate, he makes excellent swing decisions and shows off plus contact skills. His advanced approach led to a Blue Devils-record 57 walks as a sophomore, and he really limits his swing-and-miss. That gives more confidence that he should continue getting to his solid raw power at the next level, and there’s definitely the chance he can keep adding strength to his 6-foot-3 frame.
“Though he’s a fringy runner, scouts give Gracia a chance to stick in center field because of his excellent instincts and efficient routes. If a move to a corner is necessary, left would be a more likely landing spot because his arm is a little short for the prototypical right fielder. His continued consistent production in a year light on college bats hasn’t hurt his stock.”