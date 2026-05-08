Atlanta Braves Braves Report: On to Los Angeles Plus: An ode to Ted Turner and Jim Jarvis’ journey to the bigs. Braves first baseman Matt Olson greets third base coach Tommy Watkins while jogging home after hitting a solo home run against the Mariners on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Seattle. (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

By Tyler Estep 20 minutes ago Share

I once saw Ted Turner before a Hawks game (I know, I know, wrong newsletter … stick with me). I must’ve been 13 or 14. It had been a few years since he sold the team(s). But there he was, strolling from the CNN Center to then-Philips Arena as I wolfed down a 12-piece nugget.

I didn’t meet him. What I remember, though, is no one stood up and shrieked. No crowd descended upon him. No bashful requests for autographs or handshakes or any of your typical celebrity-in-our-midst type behavior. Everyone just kind of … got happier. Smiled. “Hell yeah,” we all seemed to think in unison. “Ted’s here.”

That’s what it felt like, anyway. You know what I mean?

Sugiura: Turner should be in Baseball Hall of Fame

His passion, vision made Braves ‘America’s Team’ The man was one of us, even if he wasn’t. Simultaneously a sort of mascot and civic godhead … Atlanta’s weird, wise warrior in single combat against the world. He wanted Atlanta — the city, its sports teams — to be more. For outsiders to know it was more. And he willed it so. Few people have ever fought for us like that, on that scale. It’s why we loved him.

OK, NOW SOME BASEBALL STUFF No photos of Jim Jarvis available ... so how about a little “Ozzie Albies sliding into third base” as a treat? (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Hey, Braves beat writer Chad Bishop: What’s it like when a minor leaguer on the other side of the country gets a last-minute call to the bigs? By Chad Bishop SEATTLE — There are not many direct flights from Norfolk, Virginia, to Seattle, if any. But when you need to make your MLB debut, you find a way to get there. So Braves infielder Jim Jarvis wasn’t going to be denied, leaving Virginia’s port city on the East Coast on Wednesday morning to fly to Detroit (where he dared not leave the gate to get food so as to not miss his connection) and then on to Washington state for the Braves’ game against the Mariners. He landed in plenty of time before first pitch, but still had to scramble to get to the Braves’ clubhouse just a couple hours before game time at T-Mobile Park.

🗣️ “I had a lot of adrenaline as you can imagine,” Jarvis said. Jarvis received a phone call around 1 a.m. EDT Wednesday from Gwinnett Stripers manager Kanekoa Texeira. Jarvis began to frantically pack, then stopped and sent Texeira a confirmation text message to make sure this wasn’t some elaborate prank. Before the phone call from Texeira, Jarvis said he had just fallen asleep. 🗣️ “You can imagine my confusion,” he said. Jarvis arrived at T-Mobile Park a little after 11 a.m. PDT Wednesday, went from the dugout to the field to get in a quick stretch and then took infield practice with Kyle Farmer, throwing across the diamond to catcher Drake Baldwin at first base. The former Alabama standout was penciled in the lineup to play shortstop and bat ninth.

Jarvis’ first at-bat of his big league career came in the third inning against Mariners starter Bryan Woo. Jarvis hit a 2-2 pitch to shortstop for a ground out. In the bottom of that same inning, Jarvis made his first defensive play as a big leaguer, picking a liner off the bat of Cal Raleigh and turning it into a 6-4-3 double play. “The first ball hit to him was a really tough play. Maybe it didn’t look like it, but that was a really tricky play,” manager Walt Weiss said. “Kind of off the end of the bat and a weird hop and he stayed very calm and started that double play. Really impressive.” Jarvis battled for eight pitches in his second career at-bat but was caught looking at an inside 96-mph sinker. In the eighth, Weiss called on Dominic Smith to pinch-hit for Jarvis. Until then, Jarvis admitted, a lot of Wednesday was a blur.

🗣️ “After I got pinch-hit for, and I was watching the rest of the game, I was standing there going, like, ‘This is sick.’” Sick, indeed. As always, y’all make sure to follow Chad at @MrChadBishop. DODGERS ON DECK The Braves left Seattle with their first series loss of 2026, and now it’s on to L.A. — and their toughest test of the early season. ⌚ Game times: Friday through Sunday’s games start at 10:10 p.m., 9:10 p.m. and 4:10 p.m., respectively. All on BravesVision, with a Sunday simulcast on Gray TV stations, too. 🤔 What to know: In case you somehow forgot, the boys in Dodger blue assisted the Braves in starting the 2025 season 0-7. A month or so later, they took two of three games in Atlanta.

While they’re 24-13 and remain among baseball’s best, they are on the skids a bit of late (5-5 in their last 10). They’re also missing former MVP Mookie Betts (oblique strain) and closer Edwin Díaz (elbow surgery). The Braves, meanwhile, shuffled their rotation a bit to get their best starters on the mound. The probables: Chris Sale (6-1, 2.14) vs. Emmet Sheehan (2-1, 5.23)

Spencer Strider (0-0, 8.10) vs. Roki Sasaki (1-3, 5.97)

Bryce Elder (3-1, 2.02) vs. Justin Wrobleski (5-0, 1.25) 🙁 Et tu, Freddie? Former friend Freddie Freeman has hit .315 with five home runs over 89 career at-bats against the Bravos. He’s a collective 9-for-27 against this weekend’s expected starters. Meanwhile: Consider Dalton Rushing, the Dodgers’ antagonistic second-year catcher, most likely to start a fight and get tackled by Walt Weiss.

🗓️ Coming next week: The hard-charging Cubs visit Truist Park … which will offer free Hawaiian shirts on Tuesday; bobbleheads of Michael Harris II and his dog on Wednesday; and a chance to see the FIFA World Cup trophy on Thursday. SO WHAT’S THIS ‘OHTANI RULE’ ABOUT? Shohei Ohtani, befuddled. (Mark J. Terrill/AP) Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani is not expected to pitch this weekend. But he’ll still be giving L.A. an advantage on the mound. Under a 2022 rule essentially created just for Ohtani, two-way players who start a game as a pitcher can stay in as the designated hitter, even after they’re replaced on the mound.

Makes sense, right? Here’s the rub: Under the rule, two-way players (that is, Ohtani) do not count as pitchers for roster purposes.

So while most teams are limited to 13 arms, the Dodgers essentially get to carry 14. That last part has garnered fresh scrutiny early in 2026, as Ohtani embarks on his first season as a (mostly) full-time pitcher since 2023. Various opposing managers have called out the inequity.