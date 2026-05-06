Braves call up infielder Jim Jarvis for series finale in Seattle

The Atlanta Braves logo is shown above the entrance to the Coors Light Chop House during the team's preseason media day at Truist Park on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Jim Jarvis, 25, was called up Wednesday and is joining the team in Seattle for its series finale against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park. In a corresponding move, outfielder José Azócar was designated for assignment.

The Braves are giving one of their hot-hitting prospects a shot.

A native of San Diego, Jarvis played four seasons at Alabama before the Tigers selected him in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB draft. As a senior with the Crimson Tide, Jarvis had a .797 OPS and 30 RBIs.

After two-plus years in the Tigers organization, he was traded to the Braves in July 2025 for right-handed relief pitcher Rafael Montero.

In 33 games with Triple-A Gwinnett this season, Jarvis was hitting .305 with four home runs, 23 RBIs and 20 walks. His 25 runs scored and 15 stolen bases are team highs, but he has also struck out 27 times.

The addition of Jarvis gives the Braves infield depth while they await the return of Ha-Seong Kim, who is on a rehab assignment with Gwinnett. Jarvis, who can play shortstop and second base, joins a middle infield that includes Ozzie Albies, Mauricio Dubón, Jorge Mateo and Kyle Farmer.