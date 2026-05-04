Atlanta Braves Which Andruw Jones artifacts are on display at the Baseball Hall of Fame? The former Atlanta Braves star will be inducted in July. The class of 2026 exhibits at the Hall of Fame, including former Atlanta Braves star Andruw Jones, are located on the museum’s second floor in Cooperstown, New York. (Milo Stewart Jr./National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum)

By Gabriel Burns 32 minutes ago Share

The Baseball Hall of Fame unveiled its exhibit for its 2026 inductees, including Braves legend Andruw Jones. The exhibit, on view on the museum’s second floor, features never-before-displayed artifacts related to the inductees, along with oversized baseball card graphics and videos.

Jones will be inducted alongside Carlos Beltran and Jeff Kent this summer in Cooperstown, New York. Among the items relevant to Jones is the ball he hit for his second home run in Game 1 of the 1996 World Series. It’s remarkable that perhaps his greatest moment came at age 19 when he homered in his first two World Series at-bats at Yankee Stadium. It was his earliest display of the extraordinary during a 17-year career. Jones’ helmet from the 2005 All-Star Game, in which he hit a home run, is also displayed. That was Jones’ best season, when he hit a then-franchise-record 51 home runs. The Hall of Fame also displays the bat he used Sept. 14, 2005, when he hit his 50th home run that season. He became the youngest player in National League history to reach 300 home runs with the same swing.

Jones finished runner-up for NL MVP in 2005 behind Albert Pujols, who will almost certainly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2028. That was the only time Jones finished in the top five in MVP voting.

This summer has been a long time coming for Jones, who was in his ninth year on the writers’ ballot. He received 78.4% of the vote (319 of 425 ballots cast). A player must appear on at least 75% of ballots to earn induction via the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s process. Jones, adored for his defensive prowess and towering power, spent 12 seasons with the Braves (1996-2007). He was an integral part of the greatest era in franchise history in which the Braves won 14 consecutive division titles (1991-2005) and the 1995 championship. As such, the Braves will have eight Hall of Famers from that period of sustained winning: executive John Schuerholz; manager Bobby Cox; third baseman Chipper Jones; starting pitchers John Smoltz, Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux; first baseman Fred McGriff and now Jones. Jones’ induction should summon Braves fans in droves. He was among the most popular players in franchise history. He was also one of the most accomplished. Jones’ 61 bWAR (Baseball-Reference wins above replacement) is fourth-highest in Braves history behind Hank Aaron (142.5), Eddie Mathews (94) and Chipper Jones (85.3). The Braves retired his No. 25 in September 2023.