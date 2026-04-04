Atlanta Hawks Hawks take care of business, crush Nets by 34 points Atlanta has won 18 of last 20 games and are 19-3 since the All-Star break. The Hawks have greatly benefited from the poise guard CJ McCollum, shown here playing against the Magic on Wednesday, brings to the rotation. (Kevin Kolczynski/AP)

By Lauren Williams April 4, 2026 Share

The Hawks once again took care of business on Friday night, downing the Nets 141-107 at Barclays Center. It was their fourth consecutive win as the Hawks look to shore up seeding in the Eastern Conference standings.

Quick stats: CJ McCollum led the Hawks with 25 points and seven assists, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 21 points. Jalen Johnson had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Onyeka Okongwu had 15 points. RELATED Behold: A hot stretch for the Hawks offers hopes of brighter future Key moment The Hawks allowed the Nets to hang around, and they took a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter. But they blew the game open in the final frame, going on an 18-6 run. Hawks forward Corey Kispert hit a 3-pointer from the left corner before sinking a pair of free throws. Alexander-Walker drained his third 3 of the night before McCollum made a layup. Kispert made another 3 before the Nets called a timeout with 8:36 to play in the game. But the Hawks kept running up the score before Okongwu hit a dunk to put the Hawks up 27 with 6:07 to play.

RELATED Hawks’ Snyder, Johnson earn monthly honors, plus injury updates on Jock Landale Highlight play The Hawks have greatly benefited from the poise McCollum brings to the rotation. With under 40 seconds to play in the third quarter, Nets guard Ben Saraf deflected McCollum’s dribble into the backcourt.

McCollum tracked it down, but even with the shot clock winding down, the veteran didn’t speed up the play. Instead, he brought the ball back up the court before stepping into a 3-pointer as the shot clock buzzer went off. What they said “I know we’re kind of in the rat race. Play our basketball, move the ball. Defensively, make sure we’re staying engaged and locked in. They thrive on transition. They thrive on turnovers, and they got out and ran a little bit. They cut into our lead a couple times because of lack of ball movement. I missed a layup that kind of started their run in the second quarter. But I think all in all, we did a pretty good job of controlling the game and did enough to win. Now we go back home and take care of business.” — McCollum to Matt Winer on the FanDuel broadcast on how the Hawks avoided a trap game. “Obviously, Dyson (Daniels) and Nickeil are the head of the snake, so to speak, without a two-headed snake. But I think it, you know, it raises other guys’ level when you see someone working like that. So we’ve got Gabe (Vincent) comes in and picks up, and I thought Jonathan (Kuminga) tonight was terrific defensively. We just got to make sure we have good offensive possessions and don’t turn it over, so we get a chance to set our defense.” — Hawks coach Quin Snyder to FanDuel’s Bob Rathbun on the Hawks’ defensive pressure. Up next The Hawks host the Knicks on Monday night at State Farm Arena.