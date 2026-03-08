Atlanta Hawks Jalen Johnson surges in fourth to help Hawks down 76ers for sixth straight win Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) attempts a basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Jabari Walker (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Jalen Johnson took over. It didn’t matter which defender the 76ers sent his way, Johnson would finish the play and maybe catch a body in the process. Johnson’s nine points on 4-of-6 shooting in the fourth quarter lifted the Hawks to a 125-116 win over the 76ers on Saturday.

Johnson performance in the fourth pulled “MVP” chants from the FanDuel 404 Crew when he stepped to the free-throw line late. It delivered the Hawks’ season-best sixth straight win. Quick stats: Johnson has secured his 39th double-double of the season in tonight’s game. In four games against the 76ers this season, Johnson has three double-doubles and one triple-double. He finished with 35 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 24 points and six assists. CJ McCollum had 17 points and 7 assists. Daniels had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Turning point The Hawks trailed the 76ers for much of the first half after they struggled to take care of the ball. But the Hawks found a spark with a 7-0 run in the second quarter kicked off by a dunk from Johnson. Then McCollum hit a 3 that forced the 76ers to call timeout with 2:52 to play in the first half. The Hawks briefly stifled the 76ers attempt to regain control forcing Maxey to turnover the ball before McCollum made a layup on the other end. Despite the 76ers finishing the half on 3s from Maxey and Quentin Grimes, the Hawks had just enough momentum to jump on them in the second half. Highlight play The Hawks had some high-flying moments on Saturday evening, including a lob from McCollum to Johnson in the second quarter. With 3:37 to play in the second quarter, Johnson slipped behind the Sixers defense. McCollum threw up the lob and Johnson climbed the ladder to finish the play.

But Johnson wasn’t the only one to get in on the highlight action. Hawks second-year forward Zaccharie Risacher had a strong defensive outing and got rewarded for it on the offensive end. After a blind side block on Sixers forward Jabari Walker, Risacher picked off Kelly Oubre and took it to the other end. Risacher finished the play with a finger roll layup. Up next