Atlanta Hawks Pass or shot? Watch Hawks’ Jonathan Kuminga’s one-handed, 75-foot 3-pointer Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

DALLAS — Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga isn’t known for his shooting. But he sure can get a bucket by any means necessary. The 23-year-old let the ball rip at the end of the third quarter during Wednesday’s matchup against the Mavericks. With three seconds to play in the period, Kuminga grabbed a defensive rebound following a missed shot from the Mavericks’ Khris Middleton.

Since the game clock was winding down, the Hawks had already started to run. So Kuminga looked down the court with what may have been an attempted outlet pass to Hawks center Jock Landale. But Kuminga put just a little too much extra sauce on the pass and the shot went in. The successful field goal led to plenty of confusion at American Airlines Center, as fans wondered if the ball had even gone in the hoop. Then scorekeepers had to wait for the official ruling from the league on the distance of the shot.

The shot was from beyond opposite free-throw line and the play-by-play initially incorrectly estimated it a 48-foot shot, then changed it to 71 feet. The changed it back to 48 feet before they officially estimated it at 75 feet.