Hawks trade Luke Kennard to Lakers for guard, draft pick

Team continues to be active ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline in quest to improve roster.
Gabe Vincent comes to the Hawks from the Lakers in a trade for Luke Kennard. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By AJC Sports
30 minutes ago

The Hawks continue to tinker with their roster ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

The team is sending guard Luke Kennard to the Los Angeles Lakers for guard Gabe Vincent and a 2032 second-round pick, a league source confirmed Thursday to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report the deal.

Vincent, 29, is a reserve guard averaging 4.8 points and is shooting a career-best 37% on 3-pointers in 29 games this season. He provides another ballhandler as a point guard and improves depth in the backcourt.

He is on an expiring contract worth $11.5 million.

Kennard, also 29, has been a 3-point sharpshooter, having his best season from beyond the arc, hitting 50% on 3.2 attempts in his 46 games with the Hawks.

Kennard’s deal was worth $11 million, as he signed as a free agent in the offseason.

It’s the latest in a series of deals for the Hawks, who have revamped their roster with several trades before the trade deadline:

- This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

