Atlanta Braves Jonah Heim brings pedigree, versatility to Braves clubhouse Catcher was an All-Star, World Series champion with Rangers in 2023. Braves catcher Jonah Heim (left) — pictured with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner during spring training workouts in February — is a switch-hitter who could see time at designated hitter and at catcher to give reigning NL Rookie of the Year Drake Baldwin an occasional day off. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Jonah Heim spent his offseason in the same manner he always has, training and preparing his body for the grind of a 162-game season. But it wasn’t until the day before pitchers and catchers reported to CoolToday Park in early February that Heim knew he would be playing that season for the Braves. And signing a one-year deal with the club meant he wouldn’t step into a starting role in 2026, a role he had been accustomed to for much of the past four seasons with the Rangers.

RELATED Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim arrives at spring training “It’s different, but at the same time, we’re here to win games,” Heim told Tthe Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week. “So whoever’s out there, that’s who it’s gonna be. I mean, when you got the reigning NL Rookie of the Year (Drake Baldwin) behind the dish, you got a pretty good chance to win games. Just being able to be here and help any way I can is what I’m gonna do.” Heim, 30, was a key member of the 2023 Rangers, the World Series champions who took four of five games from the Diamondbacks. Heim was in the lineup for all five of those games and had a home run in Game 4 of the series. The past two seasons, however, saw Heim’s offensive production taper off, and the Rangers let Heim go through free agency at the end of the ’25 season. It wasn’t until February that he inked a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the Braves. “Pedigree. Yeah, I like the pedigree,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said of Heim. “When you’re a guy that’s won a world championship, and you were one of their guys, and he was their front-line catcher, there’s a lot to be said about that. And I like that.

“So the fact he’s a switch-hitter just adds to our versatility. It allows you to do some things. He becomes a factor, especially against left-handed pitching. It’s nice to have a switch-hitting catcher that’s with that kind of pedigree.”