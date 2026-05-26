Atlanta Braves Mike Yastrzemski is back at Fenway Park, this time with the Braves ‘This is where I fell in love with baseball,’ the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski says. The Braves’ Mike Yastrzemski reacts after hitting the game-winning single against the Red Sox 3-2 in the 10th inning at Truist Park on Friday, May 15, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 1 hour ago Share

BOSTON — In nine career games at Fenway Park, Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .357 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBIs. Why is that?

“There could be a lot of things. Could be what you’re thinking,” Yastrzemski said with a wry grin in the visitors’ clubhouse at the historic ballpark. Yastrzemski was not in the Braves’ starting lineup Tuesday against Red Sox left-handed pitcher Ranger Suárez. But at some point in the three-game series between the Braves and Red Sox, there will be a Yastrzemski again in the outfield. The 35-year-old Yastrzemski is the grandson of Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski. Carl is a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame for his 23-year career with the Sox. He hit 452 home runs, collected 3,419 hits and drove in 1,844 runs. Carl’s son, Carl Yastrzemski Jr. (nicknamed Mike), would grow up to be a Braves draft pick. Mike had a son of his own, the Mike Yastrzemski who grew up in Massachusetts, went on to star for Vanderbilt and then play for the Giants, Royals and now Braves.

This week’s trip to Boston for Yastrzemski’s current team afforded him the opportunity to spend an extra day in his hometown.

“It’s always just fun; getting to see family and friends and be home for a couple days is great,” Yastrzemski said, adding he hopes to see his grandfather Tuesday. “Saw a bunch of people (Monday) on the off day, got to go up to the beach, hang out and have a great day with the kids. It’ll be fun to have ’em up here and get ’em out here and run around and have a good time.” Yastrzemski is hitting .229 for the Braves but has shown signs of life in recent games, such as a 3-for-3 day with a homer in Miami on Thursday. He was 2-for-3 with a home run against the Red Sox on May 17. He also had a walk-off hit against the Sox on May 15. Being back at Fenway could unlock more production for Yastrzemski. “Just feels good to be where you grew up, you know? Like, I grew up coming here, this is where I fell in love with baseball, so being able to play here is always a treat, being able to just step on these grounds is amazing,” he said. “I think it’s easier to do that when you’re feeling comfortable. “Sometimes this is a good way to slow it down, to bring it back to reality that, like, we’re playing a game for a living. We’re so lucky. So, know (to) take things to seriously but also play as hard as you can and try your best at all times. It’s a good balance.”