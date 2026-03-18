From meeting Trump to title run, Gunner Stockton embraces every opportunity

When asked about how the meeting came about, Stockton handled it diplomatically like the leader he is for this Georgia football team.
“It was just a chance to meet the president,” Stockton said. “I think me personally, I don’t know your stance, like anybody’s stance, but I’d meet any president when I got the chance to. So that was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and it was pretty neat.”
UGA quarterback Gunner Stockton appears alongside United States Ambassador to the Bahamas and former football player Herschel Walker (left) and President Donald Trump (right) during Trump’s rally at the Coosa Steel service center in Rome last month. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
The question about Trump was far from the only tough one the Georgia quarterback faced from reporters on Tuesday.
Stockton later touched on what he needed to do to get better. As difficult as his job was last year, it’s even harder to go from very good to great.
He knows that’s what he’s tasked with in 2026, in addition to leading the Georgia program — which has big goals.
It’s on Stockton, more so than it was a year ago, to guide the Bulldogs to a national championship.
The Georgia program has big goals. It’s on Gunner Stockton, more so than it was a year ago, to guide the Bulldogs to a national championship. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2025)
“I think being a quarterback, you should always be one of the best leaders on the football team,” Stockton said. “And I think being an older guy and having some experience under my belt will definitely help, being able to lead and kind of have been around here for a long time.”
From an on-field standpoint, Georgia coach Kirby Smart challenged the offense to become more explosive in 2026. Georgia ranked 10th among the 12 College Football Playoff teams in plays of 20 yards or more last season. Some of those came when Stockton went off script, as he used his legs to extend plays.
“We’ve gotta simulate those more for him and allow him to grow to make those plays,” Smart said. “But I think the number one step for him is take what the defense gives you, use the skill set of the players around you, and be more explosive.”
Stockton will have to operate with a different supporting cast. His starting left tackle from last season is poised to be a first-round pick in next year’s NFL draft.
Gone too are six of Stockton’s top seven pass catchers from a season ago. Stockton likes what Georgia Tech transfer Isiah Canion brings to the table, and Georgia does return its top two running backs from last season.
Despite all the moving pieces around him, Stockton doesn’t seem rattled or jittery. He seemed more comfortable when speaking to reporters on Monday.
Teammates have noticed Stockton is more at ease this offseason.
“It’s just confidence,” tight end Lawson Luckie said of Stockton. “Practice is great, helps you build your skills, but the only thing that builds in-game confidence is playing in games. And I think that’s the biggest thing, especially as a quarterback.”
Stockton shouldn’t be defined by how he plays during spring practice. His judgment day will come in December and January when he looks to lead Georgia to a national championship.
The goals are the same for Stockton this spring as they were a season ago. Be a great leader, help the Georgia program and win a national championship.
With the 2025 season under his belt, those should all be more attainable.
“I just think of always, ‘Hey, I wanna make my family proud in the way I handle myself and, two, I’m a reflection of the University of Georgia,” Stockton said. “I don’t wanna let Georgia down and I just wanna make everybody proud.”
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.