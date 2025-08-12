Georgia Bulldogs Georgia continues to make sure Gunner Stockton, Ryan Puglisi are prepared Kirby Smart works to ensure that any of his quarterbacks can lead the Dawgs this season. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton practices on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Athens. Preparing to be the new starting quarterback is not a new sensation for Stockton. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Unlike Ty Simpson at Alabama, Gunner Stockton isn’t likely to be publicly named as the team’s starting quarterback before the season opener. At SEC Media Days last month, Smart made it clear he wouldn’t announce a starting quarterback before Georgia opens the season Aug. 30 at home against Marshall.

But based on the way teammates speak about Stockton, it’s clear the fourth-year quarterback doesn’t need the public vote of confidence. Preparing to be the new starting quarterback is not a new sensation for Stockton, as he spent all last season doing so. Explore Mike Bobo loves the ‘gunslinger’ mentality of Georgia QB Gunner Stockton “(Preparing as if) you never know what’s gonna happen,” Mike Bobo said of Stockton. “I think that helped him out later in the season when Carson (Beck) went down. But I think he does a good job just preparing every day. There’s a group of guys that goes and watches film with him every day, and they just try to get better. And I think he’s been approaching it the same way, but it’s just understanding that he has a bigger role.” Bobo and Stockton watch film together, in part to better improve their communication. The two have to be on the same page if they’re going to help improve Georgia’s offensive line this season.

Georgia quarterbacks Gunner Stockton (from left), Ryan Montgomery and Ryan Puglisi participate in practice on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Athens. Kirby Smart made it clear he wouldn’t announce a starting quarterback before Georgia opens the season. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Going over plays and foes helps better prepare Stockton for the job of being the team’s starting quarterback. “When we see these tendencies, and we get on the field, and we know, when he’s doing this, this is going to happen, or when I do this, he knows this is going to happen,” Bobo said. “It’s important to be on the same page with all that.” On Saturday in Georgia’s first scrimmage, Stockton needled in an impressive throw to wide receiver Colbie Young in the back of the end zone. The quarterback continues to show a willingness to make the big play, even if that sometimes leads to turnovers. Stockton though cannot be the only quarterback preparing to be the starter. Redshirt freshman Ryan Puglisi is doing the same, something he picked up from Stockton.

Stockton showed last season why Puglisi must be ready at a moment’s notice to step in and play winning football. Yes, Stockton stepped in for Beck, but Stockton also left the game against Texas following a particularly violent hit. So far, Smart has taken notice of how Puglisi has made noticeable improvements, especially coming out of the team’s first fall scrimmage. Explore Georgia’s Gunner Stockton and Lawson Luckie connect on NIL deal “He studies, he’s smart, he picks things up,” Smart said of Puglisi. “He makes mistakes, which they all do, and he learns from them. He generally knows when he messed up. He’s walking off the field in the scrimmage and didn’t change the protection on the play that he knew he should have. And he knew it messed him up, but he knew it right away, which is different from where he was this time last year.” Smart complimented Puglisi for making some nice throws during the scrimmage Saturday and praised his improved confidence this season. Offensive coordinator Bobo and analyst Brandon Streeter earned kudos from Smart for how they’ve worked with Puglisi to prepare him.