Michael Cunningham Falcons see bigger role for ex-Georgia WR Zachariah Branch Coach Stefanski sees ‘inside-outside’ potential. Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch (center) runs a drill during the Falcons’ rookie minicamp at the team’s training facility on Friday, May 8, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Michael Cunningham 1 hour ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Drake London is one of the NFL’s best wide receivers. The Falcons entered the offseason with no good option to play opposite him as the No. 2. They didn’t sign a wide receiver during free agency with their limited cap space. They used their top draft pick to select cornerback Avieon Terrell. The Falcons could have picked a prototypical wide receiver in the third round.

Instead, the Falcons took smallish wide receiver Zachariah Branch with the No. 79 overall pick. He was strictly a slot wide receiver and “gadget” guy at Georgia last season. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said Branch can be more than that as a pro. “He certainly has inside-outside flex,” Stefanski said at the team’s rookie minicamp on Friday. “That word ‘versatility’ comes to mind. Somebody that can line up all over, including the backfield, including in motion. “I don’t think there is a limit to where he can line up on the field.”

It sounds as if the Falcons have bigger plans for Branch than his coaches did at USC and Georgia. Per Pro Football Focus, Branch lined up in the slot — the area between the last man on the line and the outside receiver — for about three-fourths of his snaps in college.

There wasn’t much variety to what Branch did in Mike Bobo’s Georgia offense in 2025. More than half of Branch’s 81 catches came on screen passes and just 14 were 10 yards or more downfield. The average depth of the passes targeted to Branch was 3.3 yards. That was less than all but four of 432 qualified pass catchers. Branch became a top NFL prospect by turning those short catches into an average gain of 7.8 yards after the catch. That tied for 28th-best among FBS receivers. Branch said he’s “really comfortable” with the idea of increasing his role with the Falcons. “I feel like I can run routes from inside and outside pretty much my whole life,” he said. “I just got a chance to do it from the inside primarily last year. I had a great offense at Georgia with coach Bobo, so I had a great job and a great time with the way they utilized me and helped my team get that SEC championship.

“Being able to expand that when I get to the Falcons and get more comfortable with the offense is something I’m really excited for.” Playing in the slot is a common role for relatively small receivers like Branch. He measured 5 feet 9 and 177 pounds at the NFL combine. Among the position group at Friday’s practice, only Branch and ex-Georgia Tech wide receiver Malik Rutherford (5-9, 170) were listed as less than 6 feet and 186 pounds. Outside receivers tend to be relatively big so they can deal with press coverage from cornerbacks off the line and fight for contested catches downfield. Balls get to receivers quicker in the slot, so defenders have less time to close space and contest passes. Playing outside in the NFL will be a challenge for Branch. He’s strong (20 repetitions of 225 pounds at the combine), but NFL defensive backs are collectively bigger, stronger and better than those he faced in college. “I think my vertical (38 inches) speaks to how I can play on the outside,” Branch said with a laugh. “But I feel it ultimately just comes down to preparing yourself. Learning inside and outside and knowing what everybody has (to do).”

Branch will get his chance to shine with the Falcons. Stefanski said rookies will play big roles in Week 1 if they are ready. The Browns never had a breakout rookie receiver during Stefanski’s six years as Cleveland’s coach. The team drafted only seven wide receivers during that time, none earlier than No. 74 overall pick Cedric Tillman in 2023. Tillman played the most as a rookie among those players (49.1% of offensive snaps) and had 21 catches on 44 targets for 224 yards and zero touchdowns. Donovan Peoples-Jones, a sixth-round pick in 2020, had the most impact among Stefanski’s rookie receivers in Cleveland. He played just a quarter of offensive snaps but totaled 14 catches for 304 yards (21.7 average) with touchdowns of 24 and 75 yards. The Falcons can get the most out of Branch if he can play outside as well as inside. Three wide receivers with the builds and skills for that role were drafted after Branch in the third round: Ja’Kobi Lane (6-4, 200), Chris Brazzell II (6-5, 200) and Ted Hurst (6-3, 195). The chances are good that Branch will produce from scrimmage for the Falcons this year. He could also help them as a punt and kick returner.