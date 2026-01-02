Georgia Bulldogs Georgia football falls to Ole Miss after taking 2-possession lead into halftime Bulldogs squander a 21-12 halftime lead. Georgia Bulldogs running back Cash Jones runs for a first down against Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game at the Sugar Bowl in the Caesars Superdome, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/AJC)

NEW ORLEANS — Ole Miss rallied from two scores down at halftime to beat Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, 39-34, as Lucas Carneiro’s 47-yard field goal with six seconds remaining proved the game-winning points. Trinidad Chambliss’ 40-yard pass to De’Zhaun Stribling got the ball down to the UGA 30 to help set up the game-winning field goal.

Georgia, on the ensuing kick after the field goal, attempted a lateral that went into the end zone for a safety that provided the final margin. RELATED PHOTOS: Georgia upset by Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl The Bulldogs had won 53 straight games under Kirby Smart when leading at halftime and 75 in a row when ahead entering the fourth quarter dating back to the 2018 SEC championship game. The Rebels, led by Trinidad Chambliss (30-of-46 passing, 362 yards, 2 touchdowns), rallied from 21-12 down at halftime for a 34-24 lead before withstanding a UGA comeback. The SEC champion Bulldogs (12-2) tied the game 34-34 with 55 seconds remaining on a Peyton Woodring 24-yard field goal.

Gunner Stockton (18-of-30 passing, 203 yards, one touchdown passing, two touchdowns rushing) had pulled UGA to trailing 34-31 with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Zachariah Branch with 1:59 left.

Ole Miss prevailed in a game that saw five lead changes, improving to 13-1 to extend the best season in the program’s modern-era history. RELATED ‘Crazy’ college football transfer portal challenges on tap, window opens Friday Coach Pete Golding, who was promoted from defensive coordinator when Lane Kiffin took the LSU job on Nov. 30, improved to 2-0 in his new role. The Rebels beat Tulane, 41-10, in a College Football Playoff opening round game on Dec. 20 in Golding’s debut. Ole Miss’ win came before a partisan crowd, as most in the crowd of 68,371 at Caesars Superdome on Thursday wearing the school’s powder blue. The Rebels will play Miami (12-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the CFP Fiesta Bowl semifinal at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

The Hurricanes feature former UGA quarterback Carson Beck, who led the Bulldogs to a 24-3 record during his two seasons as the starter in 2023 and 2024 before transferring to Miami after last season. RELATED Carson Beck leads Miami over Ohio State, tackles possibility of facing Georgia The winner of the Fiesta Bowl will play the winner of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the CFP national championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida Oregon (13-1) plays against Indiana (14-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in a rematch of those teams’ regular-season meeting on Oct. 11 in Eugene, Oregon, a game won by the Hoosiers 30-20. The Ducks beat Texas Tech (12-2) on Thursday by a 23-0 count in the Orange Bowl, while No. 1-ranked Indiana scored a resounding 38-3 win over Alabama (11-4) in the Rose Bowl on Thursday. The Ole Miss Sugar Bowl win was a rematch of an Oct. 18 meeting in Athens, a game UGA won 43-35 on the strength of a 17-0 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter.