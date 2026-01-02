Georgia football falls to Ole Miss after taking 2-possession lead into halftime
Bulldogs squander a 21-12 halftime lead.
Georgia Bulldogs running back Cash Jones runs for a first down against Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game at the Sugar Bowl in the Caesars Superdome, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/AJC)
NEW ORLEANS — Ole Miss rallied from two scores down at halftime to beat Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, 39-34, as Lucas Carneiro’s 47-yard field goal with six seconds remaining proved the game-winning points.
Trinidad Chambliss’ 40-yard pass to De’Zhaun Stribling got the ball down to the UGA 30 to help set up the game-winning field goal.
Georgia, on the ensuing kick after the field goal, attempted a lateral that went into the end zone for a safety that provided the final margin.
Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.
