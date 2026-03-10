Five questions the Georgia offense needs to answer during spring practice

A week from Tuesday, the Georgia Bulldogs will hold their first of 15 spring practices.
The team has already begun putting in work for next season, waking in the early morning hours for team runs in Sanford Stadium. Taking this work to the practice field will only further help a Georgia team that should be one of the best in the country next season.
Georgia returns a lot of key pieces on the offensive side of the ball, but not all of them. Even those who return, like quarterback Gunner Stockton and offensive tackle Earnest Greene, face real questions going into next season.
How does Stockton handle the upgraded expectations?
This time a year ago, we wondered if Kirby Smart would name Stockton the starter or if a real quarterback competition would be held.
Neither was the case, as Stockton was never publicly declared the starting quarterback. He never needed to be, and he mostly aced his first season as a starter.
Stockton does still have areas he can improve on. It’s worth noting the last time the Bulldogs returned their starting quarterback, he didn’t end up improving. Stockton will have to fight through complacency and outside distractions to have an even better second season.
Georgia likely won’t want to put too much wear and tear on their top running backs this spring. But it does have to replace Cash Jones, the team’s third-down running back from last season.
Jones excelled as both a pass catcher and a blocker for the Bulldogs. It’s why he was on the field on every key third down.
Frazier and Bowens will look to earn those reps, showing they can be valuable running backs who never have to leave the field.
Which pass catchers emerge?
Georgia has stability at quarterback and running back. But at the top of the wide receiver depth chart, the Bulldogs have questions as to who will catch Stockton’s passes.
The Bulldogs have to replace six of their top seven pass catchers from last season. Georgia Tech transfer Isiah Canion was the big addition via the transfer portal, but he was the only addition at wide receiver.
Georgia is placing a big bet on its second-year pass catchers to take a larger role in the offense. The tight end position should be a strength for Georgia, with Lawson Luckie returning
No player had a bigger role on Georgia’s offense than Zachariah Branch last season. When Stockton needed to make a play, the USC transfer was Georgia’s go-to option. We’ll have to wait until the season begins to see who becomes that option, but we could get some answers starting this spring.
How does Phil Rauscher affect the offensive line?
Phil Rauscher first began working with Georgia’s offensive line last spring as an analyst. Now he has the big job, with Georgia promoting him to offensive line coach in January.
There will be additional injuries, both those from last season and those picked up in the spring. As the end of the 2025 season showed, how Georgia avoids injuries will go a long way in determining how deep a playoff run this team can make.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
