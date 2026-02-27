UGA Logo
Georgia OC Mike Bobo gets giant pay raise, salary matches DC Glenn Schumann

Report: Bobo received a 46% raise, while Schumann’s pay increased 10%.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo after a 28-7 victory over Alabama in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann will be paid equally in 2026 after receiving raises, according to an Athens Banner-Herald report.

Coach Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are coming off a second consecutive SEC championship season and College Football Playoff Sugar Bowl quarterfinal appearance.

Bobo received a one-year contract extension and will see his pay increase from the $1.503 million he made last season to $2.2 million (46%) for the 2026 season.

Bobo, per his previous contract extension, was set to make $1.603 in 2026 in July.

LSU’s Charlie Weis Jr. is reportedly the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the SEC with a three-year, $7.5 million contract that averages $2.5 million per year.

Bobo was a finalist for the 2025 Broyles Award. It’s the third time in Bobo’s career he has been a finalist for the award, which goes to the nation’s top assistant coach.

The Bulldogs’ offense ranked sixth in the SEC and 28th in the nation in scoring, averaging 32.1 points per game, behind first-year starting quarterback Gunner Stockton and an offensive line featuring three new starters.

Stockton finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting under Bobo’s direction this season.

UGA was 32nd in the nation in third-down conversion percentage with Bobo’s play calling, but also, tied for third in the nation in fourth-down conversion percentage (15 of 20, .750) and tied for 10th in the nation red zone percentage scoring (touchdowns and field goals).

Schumann’s contract will go up from $2.003 million last season also to $2.2 million (10%).

Schumann, like Bobo, had previously received a raise that included a $100,000 escalator clause that had him previously set to make $2.103 million starting July 1.

Georgia ranked second in the SEC and 10th in the nation in scoring defense this season, allowing 17.57 points per game, even after allowing Ole Miss 473 yards and 20 fourth-quarter points in a 39-34, season-ending loss in New Orleans.

Texas’ defensive coordinator Will Muschamp is believed to be the highest paid coach in that position with a three-year contract that averages $2.8 million per year.

About the Author

Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.

