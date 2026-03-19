Georgia Bulldogs Departing UGA players call their shots on who will break out in 2026 During Georgia’s pro day, several Bulldogs shared their thoughts on who has next at their respective positions. Georgia students and players watch from an upper balcony during UGA’s pro day at the Payne Indoor Facility on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

ATHENS — For those participating in drills at Georgia’s pro day, Wednesday was the last time they would compete while representing the Bulldogs. But if you took a quick scan around the Payne Indoor Facility, you’d see plenty of familiar faces that came back. Defensive end Travon Walker was there. So, too, were offensive linemen Tate Ratledge and Amarius Mims. Even Brock Bowers made time to chop it up with some old teammates.

There was an obvious connection from the past to the present Georgia players. RELATED Georgia takes note of increased Atlanta Falcons presence at pro day A popular question for the NFL draft hopefuls was who will replace them this fall, and based on the answers given, there is a lot of confidence. A number of players shared their thoughts on who has next at their respective positions. Below are some of the answers shared by the departing Bulldogs. Cash Jones on the Georgia running back room … “I feel like all the guys, Nate (Frazier), Chauncey (Bowens), Dwight (Phillips Jr.), Bo (Walker). I haven’t gotten to see the new guys that have came in yet. Any of those guys, I’ve watched them get developed from the day they’ve stepped foot (in) here. Watching them, it’s cool. I was helping them because I was helping them a little bit like, ‘Whenever you’re blocking this guy you want to have this leverage or if he’s guarding you like this, do this move.’ Just little stuff like that, I’ve been able to teach them what older guys before me have taught me. I think anybody out there can go out there and do what I did. Just put their head down and keep working. Nothing comes easy around here so just keep working and have fun.”

Noah Thomas on Talyn Taylor … “He reminds me of Garrett Wilson. You know how he gets out of breaks, runs his routes, how he attacks the ball. When he first came, it was like he wasn’t a freshman. He obviously has some things to work on. He knows what he needs to work on. Knowing that, knowing his personal stuff, he’s going to be a great player for sure.”

RELATED UGA expects ‘real-life 5-star’ Talyn Taylor to bounce back after trying year Dillon Bell on Landon Roldan … “He brings a lot of speed. He’s a guy that can beat you over the top. You can’t teach speed and I feel like he can run by anybody. He’s a very fast guy. He brings a lot of physicality in the run game as well. He learned from a lot of us his freshman year. I think he’s a good overall player that can help the Dawgs at the end of the day.” Zachariah Branch on Sacovie White-Helton … “He (is) a dawg man. He (is) a dawg. His mentality is pretty different as well. He works hard in the weight room. He works hard learning the system. When I first came, he was learning the slot as well. He was already in the system and played my position, so he did a good job of catching me up to speed as well. Sometimes in certain situations, some people may not try to help or whatever the case may be because we’re competing against each other ultimately. But he didn’t have any of that. He’s very unselfish. He really cares about the team and the benefits of everybody. Once he steps into that role, I got no question that he’s going to handle his business. Because you guys even saw glimpses during the season where he stepped out in big, crucial moments. Ole Miss, Tennessee, he comes in for a couple plays and makes a play. I was expecting that for him and I’m not expecting anything less for his future.” Colbie Young on CJ Wiley … “Yeah he’s explosive. He’s a 50/50 guy. When he takes that next leap, he’s going to be a dynamic receiver. He can run inside, outside, just a versatile guy. And that’s as well for everyone. I got to see them practice yesterday, they’re going to be special.” RELATED Colbie Young knows time running out on opportunity to meet NFL potential Monroe Freeling on the Georgia offensive line … “I’ve been hearing a lot of good stuff about Zykie Helton. One of our freshmen, a lot of really good stuff about him. I think Jah (Jackson), this will be the year he puts it together. And I think Earnest (Greene) coming off of a little bit of injuries, he’s gonna have a lot of development, especially with our new O line coach and what we’re changing around here.”