Daylen Everette shares parting thoughts from Georgia football career

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette celebrates a fumble recovery for a 47 yard touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game at the Sugar Bowl in the Caesars Superdome, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Everette has a professional football career to look forward to now, as he’s projected to be selected from the third to the fifth round of the NFL draft, depending on how he grades in practices leading up to the Senior Bowl game (2:30 p.m. Saturday, NFL Network) and how he performs at the NFL Scouting Combine.
The Senior Bowl practices have provided him the opportunity to audition for the NFL assistant coaches running the practices in addition to the 28 credentialed NFL GMs and 12 head coaches.
Everette said Georgia has prepared him well for what’s at hand, as the practices are “pretty similar,” with the only adjustment being the competition he’s playing against and the new film study of quarterbacks and receivers.
Everette has had some time to reflect on his four-year career with the Bulldogs, seeing the different helmet logos on the players surrounding him each day.
“We did some good things when I was at Georgia with the back-to-back SEC championships, but that’s in the past now, so I’m focusing on what I have next and try to compete and put myself in the best position possible,” Everette said.
Everette said he’ll always remember Smart’s pregame and halftime speeches, and how the head coach always had the team ready on game days.
“It’s intense, to a point where it fires you up,” Everette said. “Especially before the games, and the halftime, you just want to keep playing. … Pregame he gets you fired up, but then halftime, he gets you fired up even more, the energy was out there.”
Yes, Everette said, there’s the thought that the Bulldogs could have won the national championship had they found a way to get past Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff Sugar Bowl quarterfinal Jan. 1.
“But at the end of the day, that’s not what happened, so you’ve got to take your ‘L,’” Everette said, explaining the mindset of getting over the loss that ended his collegiate career. “You want to win it all, and you might think it could have been us, but you can’t dwell on that.”
Everette said Georgia will continue to compete at a championship level with elite players coming back.
“’I’d say Ellis (Robinson IV) and Demello Jones for sure are players to watch,” Everette said, “and then on the D-line, Elijah Griffin, yeah, he’s going to be really good.
“And then you’ve still got Raylen (Wilson) at linebacker, he’s going to fill a big role, and he’s going to be good for sure.”
Everette said his parting advice to the teammates he’s leaving behind is to take it all in at Georgia, and to enjoy the fellowship that’s left him missing the Bulldogs’ locker room as he transitions to the NFL.
“Really, just take advantage of all the opportunities,” Everette said. “Don’t take it for granted. You run out there and you gotta play like it’s your last.”
Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.
