Georgia Bulldogs Daylen Everette shares parting thoughts from Georgia football career Bulldogs cornerback already missing Bulldogs teammates. Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette celebrates a fumble recovery for a 47 yard touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game at the Sugar Bowl in the Caesars Superdome, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/AJC)

MOBILE, Ala. — Kirby Smart talks about the team’s “connection” at Georgia, and Daylen Everette is showing himself as living proof of such these days. Everette, who with punter Brett Thorson and long snapper Beau Gardner are the former Bulldogs competing in Senior Bowl drills this week, is adjusting to life after Georgia football.

“I really miss it, I miss being with my teammates. It’s different,” Everette said at the Senior Bowl media day at the Mobile Convention Center on Wednesday. “It’s only really been like a month, but it feels like forever, so that’s my thing, I definitely miss my guys.” RELATED Repping the 'G' one final time, Georgia players perform at Senior Bowl Everette has a professional football career to look forward to now, as he’s projected to be selected from the third to the fifth round of the NFL draft, depending on how he grades in practices leading up to the Senior Bowl game (2:30 p.m. Saturday, NFL Network) and how he performs at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Senior Bowl practices have provided him the opportunity to audition for the NFL assistant coaches running the practices in addition to the 28 credentialed NFL GMs and 12 head coaches.

Everette said Georgia has prepared him well for what’s at hand, as the practices are “pretty similar,” with the only adjustment being the competition he’s playing against and the new film study of quarterbacks and receivers.

Everette has had some time to reflect on his four-year career with the Bulldogs, seeing the different helmet logos on the players surrounding him each day. RELATED Former teammate shares why Georgia safety KJ Bolden is ‘going to be great’ “We did some good things when I was at Georgia with the back-to-back SEC championships, but that’s in the past now, so I’m focusing on what I have next and try to compete and put myself in the best position possible,” Everette said. Everette said he’ll always remember Smart’s pregame and halftime speeches, and how the head coach always had the team ready on game days. “It’s intense, to a point where it fires you up,” Everette said. “Especially before the games, and the halftime, you just want to keep playing. … Pregame he gets you fired up, but then halftime, he gets you fired up even more, the energy was out there.” Yes, Everette said, there’s the thought that the Bulldogs could have won the national championship had they found a way to get past Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff Sugar Bowl quarterfinal Jan. 1.

“But at the end of the day, that’s not what happened, so you’ve got to take your ‘L,’” Everette said, explaining the mindset of getting over the loss that ended his collegiate career. “You want to win it all, and you might think it could have been us, but you can’t dwell on that.” RELATED Georgia confident Gunner Stockton can handle new-look wide receiver group Everette did his best to change the outcome, returning a fumble 47 yards for a second-quarter touchdown that gave Georgia a 21-12 lead and nearly intercepting a pass on the Rebels’ game-winning drive. Everette said he tips his cap to Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss for the way he played against the Bulldogs in the Rebels’ 39-34 win. “It was one of the better performances I’ve seen,” Everette said. “Especially from a quarterback that has legs like he did — he was really running around.” Next it will be Everette running around, heading to Texas to train for the combine after his Senior Bowl activities.