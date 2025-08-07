Georgia Bulldogs Brock Bowers still provides video evidence for Georgia football The former Bulldogs’ football skills and work ethic continue to influence players in Athens. Credit: AP Former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers — who set NFL records for overall catches (112) and yards receiving by a rookie tight end (1,194) — still has a presence in Athens. (George Walker IV/AP 2023)

ATHENS — Brock Bowers isn’t running out of the tunnel at Sanford Stadium this fall, but the former Georgia superstar and elite NFL tight end still has a presence in Athens. The NFL is filled with former Bulldogs players, and coach Kirby Smart is using those players as examples for the current team — both their NFL clips as well as past practices at Georgia.

Bowers — who set NFL records for overall catches (112) and yards receiving by a rookie tight end (1,194) — certainly is among the more popular examples in the video room. Explore Brock Bowers makes history in ESPN survey of top NFL personnel “Do I use Brock? Yes,” UGA tight ends coach Todd Hartley said at a Wednesday media availability at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. “Do I use Brock a lot? Yes.” Hartley said he also uses cut-ups of former UGA tight ends Darnell Washington and Ben Yurosek — who wasn’t drafted but is competing for a spot on Minnesota’s 53-man roster — but Bowers is the obvious standard.

As much as players look to emulate Bowers’ skills, UGA tight ends Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie know from practicing with Bowers that his work ethic was just as important.

Bowers, on a “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast this summer, made it known just how hard he once had it during UGA fall camp, providing insight into what the current players are going through right now. “Every day during fall camp, I was just getting … beat,” Bowers said, talking about coming on to a team that featured future NFL players Travon Walker, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith and Nakobe Dean, among others. “Those team runs, and even the practices in fall camp were insane. … I remember, I’d be dying after fall camp,” Bowers said. “At Georgia, they worked us to the bone, and in the NFL you only take so many reps, but they are full speed, (so) it’s a different workload I feel like.” Explore Georgia football ranked in top five of coaches preseason poll Indeed, there are no shortcuts at the collegiate level — where players develop their skill sets and learn to handle the inherent adversity that comes with playing football at an elite level. The competition among the Georgia tight ends group is immense, with players competing against one another as well as looking to prove themselves superior options to other position groups.

The Bulldogs have run plenty of double tight end sets, but with an influx of talent at the receiver position, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is still sorting out how often to be in “11” personnel (three receivers, one tight end) versus “12” personnel (two tight ends, two receivers) or even “13” personnel (three tight ends). Explore Mike Bobo loves the ‘gunslinger’ mentality of Georgia QB Gunner Stockton Hartley explained how the skills of the Georgia tight ends could lend themselves to an array of options. “Usually when you’re in 12 personnel, you have two tight ends on the field, Y and F, right?” Hartley said. “I’m saying why not have guys that can do Y, F and Z … so that is a challenge to our tight ends, to not just learn the tight end position, let’s (also) learn the slot, let’s learn the X, let’s learn the Z, hey, let’s learn the H.” Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com Brock Bowers, on a “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast this summer, made it known just how hard he once had it during UGA fall camp, providing insight into what the current players are going through right now. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023) The letters correlate to different specified receiver or H-back positions, adding to the potential creativity Bobo has to work with as he builds the playbook.

Bobo said there’s one prerequisite for any of the UGA tight ends before they step on the field, regardless of where they line up. “We look at the tight end, the catches that they might have, or the unbelievable plays that Brock (Bowers) or some of these guys have made in the past,” Bobo said Wednesday, “but they know that they’ve got to get dirty, and they’ve got a block, and they’ve got to put their face on them, on people, and (Hartley) has done a good job of creating toughness in that (group).” Explore How did Georgia football wind up with the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class? Bobo’s point is important: Smart explained at SEC Media Days that tight end usage is often reliant on an effective run game, which UGA has emphasized as the base for this season’s offense. “It’s not as easy as, ‘Man, we’ve got to utilize the tight end better,’” Smart said. “Well, tight ends got to get open in one-on-one situations. Or we’ve got to run the ball well enough that play action opens up. Because the way a tight end catches the ball a lot of times is off of play action.” Bowers, obviously, was able to block and play all of the positions Hartley noted.

Former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken was also adept at moving Bowers around to create matchup nightmares. Hartley said the current tight ends each possess their own sets of talents, but ultimately, the ball needs to get in the best players’ hands — whoever they might be, or wherever they line up. Explore Penn State’s Tyler Warren is no Brock Bowers, but he’s pretty darn good “When it comes to game planning, as an offensive play caller, as an offensive staff, you try to design things that showcase your best player strengths,” Hartley said. “And so, obviously, Brock had a lot of strengths, so you try to showcase a lot of things. “But when he’s not here, you’re trying to find out, what is (receiver) Colbie Young’s best strength? What is (receiver) London Humphrey’s best strength? What is Oscar Delp’s, Lawson Luckie’s? “All these guys that we have across the offense, you design plays for them. So, maybe not just specifically Brock Bowers’ (past plays), but we have enough plays in our offense to showcase our playmakers and highlight what they do the best.”