Atlanta Falcons Kevin Stefanski on Falcons rookie minicamp: ‘Goal is to learn our system’ “(G)et to know your teammates and coaches, and everything else will take care of itself,” coach also tells players. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the press in February. On Friday, he said part of the plan for rookie minicamp is to get “some meaningful snaps for all these players, but we won’t lose sight of the individual periods that are so important.” (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 59 minutes ago Share

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski opened his remarks at Friday’s rookie minicamp by saying his thoughts were with A.J. and Avieon Terrell’s family after their aunt Giselle Perry was killed in a car crash Thursday. The brothers had shared tributes to their “loving and caring” aunt on Instagram.

“They put out their statements, and I want to respect their privacy, but they know that myself and this entire organization is with them through all this,” he said. Here’s what else we learned from his remarks: The Falcons were set for three practices over the course of three days, including two walk-throughs Friday and Saturday. The focus will be more on 7-on-7 periods. “Get some meaningful snaps for all these players, but we won’t lose sight of the individual periods that are so important,” he said. “We’ll talk about the fundamentals and the techniques, then have a couple of 7-on-7 periods and special teams.” The rookies’ mission this weekend: “Your goal is to learn our system — our systems, when you include special teams — get to know your teammates and coaches, and everything else will take care of itself.”

Rookies Avieon Terrell and defensive tackle Anterio Thompson (No. 208 overall) are at the facility but won’t participate in drills this weekend.