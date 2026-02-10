Atlanta Hawks Turnovers burn Hawks, fall to Timberwolves in Alexander-Walker’s return Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) shoots against the Utah Jazz during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Between the Hawks and Timberwolves, only one team was on the second night of back-to-back games. But the Hawks, down two key players in Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels, looked like the team far more out of sorts. They fell to the Timberwolves 138-116 on Monday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Without Johnson and Daniels, the Hawks relied heavily on newcomers. Guard CJ McCollum started in place of Daniels, leaving the Hawks with six available players off the bench. It opened up minutes for the debuts of guards Buddy Hield and Gabe Vincent Quick stats: Hawks guard CJ McCollum finished with 38 points and four steals. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 23 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards had 30 points, six rebounds, six assists, while forward Julius Randle had 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Key moment The Pistons and Hornets weren’t the only teams to come to blows on Monday night. Early in the fourth quarter, Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye and Timberwolves forward Naz Reid got into a scuffle and officials ejected both players.

With 11:52 to play in the game, Reid took exception with a hard push from Gueye as he pushed off a screen. Vincent, who was fighting under the screen to defend Timberwolves wing Jaden McDaniels, tripped Reid, and the play stopped.

When Reid got up, he walked over to confront Gueye for the push, and the two ended up locking in on each other. The Hawks had just ended the third quarter on a 12-2 run, cutting what was once a 31-point lead to 19. Highlight play The Hawks tried to chip away at the Timberwolves’ lead. So, when they could get the friendly bounce, they would take it. Alexander-Walker found just that. With 8:50 to play in the game, Alexander-Walker came off a screen and pulled up at the top of the key for a 3. Alexander-Walker’s jumper bounced off the front of the rim, hit the backboard, and then dropped into the net to cut the Hawks’ deficit to 120-103.

It was his first game back at Target Center since signing with the Hawks in the offseason following three seasons with the Timberwolves. What they said “We didn’t make them uncomfortable enough for a lot of those shots. They were contested, but late. They just had too much space. They did a good job of moving the ball.” -- Hawks coach Quin Snyder to FanDuel Sports’ Bob Rathbun on the team’s defense. “We were struggling to get stops and just changing the tempo of the game, it felt like that could help us. Sometimes it just changes the rhythm of the game. Some of the shots that they were making, they didn’t make when we did that, and we were able to score.” Snyder to Rathbun on the Hawks switching to a zone defense.